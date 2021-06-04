Google Shares $ 2 Million Black Founders Fund with 30 European Startups – TechCrunch Japan





Google has selected 30 startups to receive a portion of the $ 2 million Black Founders Fund in Europe. We provide these companies with cash, valuable cloud services, and old-fashioned networking between Google crews.

The fund was announced last fall as part of a company-wide effort to “build a fairer future for everyone,” along with grants and new sponsorships. More than 800 companies applied, and Google interviewed 100 of them and finally narrowed it down to the 30 companies announced today.

Each company receives “up to” $ 100,000 in non-lean funds, up to $ 120,000 in advertising grants, and $ 100,000 in cloud credits. (I asked Google for more information on how to split the fund and if any company received this full amount. I’ll update it if I get a reply.)

You’ll also have access to Google’s entrepreneurial network, technical support, and other assets without clear numbers associated with them.

All startups are headed by black founders, with 40% of women of color. One of the latter is Nancy de Fays, co-founder of LINE. He created these cool battery and hub combos for the MacBook Pro, added a ton of ports and battery life, and looks pretty at startup. I learned a lot from chatting with her at the exhibition, but I regret doing most of the work on my desktop. So there is no excuse to use any of the company’s gadgets.

In response to Google’s funding choice, de Fays wrote a blog post to encourage businesses to focus on social change and start-ups to lead diversity and fairness.

We buy value and standards rather than the product itself. We buy an ideal life rather than a real feature. Putting two parameters into the equation: the ability of big companies to yell and the consumer’s acceptance of brand values ​​and messages, big companies yell to drive these social changes. I understand that you should convey a strong message. ..

Founders need to build diverse teams without empathic fatigue. They need to show empathy and respect and hire the best talent. Limit. They need to speak openly about their values, convey a strong and global mindset, and build an organization around them. And if you find that diversity is low on the way, you should ask yourself why and act on it without philanthropy.

This is contrary to what is commonly expressed these days, the idea that a company should focus on its mission and be objective.

Here are 29 other Google-backed companies (explained from a blog post):

Afrocenchix – Afrocenchix formulates, manufactures and sells safe and effective products for afro and curly hair. AudioMob – AudioMob provides non-intrusive audio ads in mobile games. Augmize – Augmize uses interpretable machine learning to build a risk model for non-life insurers. Axela Innovation – Axela Innovation has created a smart platform that integrates care services and puts care recipients at the center of the process. Bosque – Bosque is Europe’s first technology-enabled consumer plant brand with digitized inventory, AR technology, and on-demand access to scrutinized plant professionals. Circuit Mind Limited – Circuit Mind builds intelligent software that fully automates the design of electronic circuit systems. Clustdoc – Clustdoc is client onboarding automation software used by organizations and teams around the world. Contingent – ​​Contingent is an AI platform that proactively predicts, monitors and manages supplier risk. Definition – Definition is a legal technology company that serves the world’s largest banks and consulting firms and optimizes the lawyer’s contract writing and review process. Freyda – Freyda is digitizing the wealth management industry by enabling funds and service providers to capture data from documents in a highly efficient manner. Heex Technologies – Heex Technologies provides AI-powered software and web services to development teams in data-intensive areas such as autonomous driving. HomeHero – HomeHero is a home operating system that makes home operations simple and easy. Hutch Logistics – Hutch Logistics is a fulfillment and operating system for e-commerce brands. iknowa – iknowa is an end-to-end building and renovation platform for real estate owners and merchants. Kami – Kami empowers family planning, pregnancy and childhood parents, enabling them to adapt and prosper during even the most difficult transitions. Kwara – Kwara jointly enables frictionless wealth building by transforming emerging market analog credit unions into modern digital banks. Lalaland – Lalaland uses AI to create synthetic humans for fashion e-commerce brands, increasing retail diversity. Modularity Grid – Modularity Grid is an AI platform that enhances the efficiency and resiliency of energy systems. Movemeback – Movemeback (often referred to as LinkedIn of Africa) is a global social professional platform that connects people with opportunities, insights, and inaccessibles. Playbrush – Playbrush is an innovation leader in oral care and is expanding its smart toothbrush subscriptions to promote oral and physical health. Remote Coach – Remote Coach is a platform that provides technology for personal trainers and fitness influencers to digitize and grow their businesses. Robin AI – Robin AI uses a combination of human and artificial intelligence to read and edit contracts. Scoodle – Scoodle is a platform for educational influencers. Everyone has what they want to learn and what they are taught. Suvera – Suvera offers a virtual care clinic for long-term patients in the UK. Syrona Health – Syrona is a digital health company that provides tracking, treatment and management solutions for people with chronic gynecological disorders. Trade-ins – Trade-ins are real-time scoring and forecasting of business payment behavior and solvency. Vanilla Steel – Vanilla Steel provides a digital auction platform for surplus steel and provides sellers with a surplus material inventory management process. Wild Radishes – Wild radishes allow food and culinary enthusiasts to enjoy a unique Michelin-quality culinary and dining experience at home. Xtramile – Xtramile is a data-driven platform that provides the right jobs for the right candidates, wherever they are online.

We feel like hearing from most of these people again. Learn more about Google’s startup program here.

