Daymond John and iD Tech partner to launch a unique student-first entrepreneurship course





Campbell, California-(BUSINESS WIRE)-iD Tech, a world leader in youth STEM education, and FUBU founder and CEO Shark Tank at Star of ABC. Shark Group CEO Daymond John today announced a partnership to launch a new course designed to teach students aged 10 to 17 the skills needed to succeed as an entrepreneur. iD Tech will offer courses through the Virtual Tech Camp from June 14th to August 27th, 2021.

A new course focused on entrepreneurship and start-ups, we offer students two hours of live instructor-led engagement and two hours of self-study homework daily. This 5-day course gives students the opportunity to turn their hobbies and passions into brands, products, or services. iD Tech and Daymond John helped students develop a concept-to-launch curriculum, focusing on new themes every day as they embark on their entrepreneurial adventures.

Modules include case studies, brand and community creation, marketing strategy and brand image creation, product and business model development, and marketing completion. Throughout the week, students will dream of providing a business pitch to their parents in search of funding potential.

I’m very excited to work with iD Tech, Damond John said. They are true leaders in youth STEM education and have witnessed that they make a big difference in children’s lives through socially influential programs. As a parent and a lifelong business owner, I believe in teaching children entrepreneurship and business from an early age. I can’t wait for you and your kids to experience the new course we have created!

Students learn from the experience of Damond Johns in launching and investing in businesses. His expertise and passion in entrepreneurship and financial literacy provides students with the basic knowledge they need to succeed in their business ventures. As part of the partnership, Damond John sponsors 100 undervalued students from his hometown of New York to attend the course.

Last year, adults turned to creating their own jobs during a pandemic, resulting in innovation from unexpected sources. The same was seen for children, said Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech. Through this new course with Daymond John, we are preparing children to think like entrepreneurs while continuing their STEM education. Through this experience, we want to encourage students to think big and combine innovation, technical skills, and discoveries of interest to realize their ideas.

iD Tech has been running cutting-edge programs in coding, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics and game design for over 20 years. Today, it’s not enough to know how to code and design video games. Entrepreneurship and business skills, such as financial literacy and risk assessment, are essential for students looking to start and grow their business.

Many entrepreneurs today point out that starting young is the key to success. 93% of the most successful entrepreneurs point out that their childhood is the beginning of their entrepreneurial pursuit. Most of Silicon Valley is made up of business leaders who started their careers as coders and developers, and this new course with Daymond John will help the next generation of students start thinking about projects through the lens of entrepreneurs. It will be a stepping stone.

In addition to launching the new Virtual Tech Camps, iD Tech has announced two free online classes for parents and children. The first theme, featuring Daymond John, is “The Future of Money: How to Raise a CEO,” providing parents with insights to foster an entrepreneurial spirit for their children. This class will be broadcast live at 8 pm EST on Tuesday, June 15th. The second, From 0 to 56M: How to Build a YouTube Channel, features insights to increase your followers as creators on Monday, June 14th, at 5:30 pm EST. Featured on the hit group Dude Perfect. Parents can RSVP for each here.

About ID Tech

iD Tech is a world leader in youth STEM education and believes that all students are well worth the quality technical education. Founded over 20 years ago by a mother-daughter duo in Silicon Valley, this family-owned company runs summer camps and year-round online programs at over 150 top universities around the world. Course topics include coding, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics, and game design. iD Tech is dedicated to eliminating the digital divide and working on gender diversity. Since its inception, iD Tech has donated more than $ 6 million to undervalued communities as a life-changing educational experience. For more information, please visit www.iDTech.com.

