Google and San Jose set affordable housing goals





Google is coming to downtown San Jose to carry 4,000 homes. However, it is difficult to ensure that a quarter of these units are affordable.

City leaders say the biggest obstacle to building affordable homes is the high price of land.

The great thing about the Google model is that it’s not just about funding the city, “Mathew Reed, Housing Policy Manager at Silicon Valley at Home, told San Jos Spotlight. “They actually confirmed that there was space for the house in the plan.”

San Jose City Council last month approved Google’s 80-acre Downtown West project, in addition to Diridon’s affordable home deployment plan, which introduced more than 12 recommendations for developing denser homes around Diridon Station. Did. The plan will support the construction of up to 13,519 additional homes.

The city and Google rely primarily on the Diridon project to guide affordable housing policies in that part of downtown. According to the city’s presentation, this plan increases walking and cycling opportunities, as well as more lows. The aim is to offer a fair and accessible approach by opening housing to income applicants.

I like to think of housing as the center of a fair development plan, city housing director Jackie Morales Ferrand told the council last week. Having or being able to stay home. Is important for the prosperity of the resident.

Let’s take a look at Google’s proposed land use for large-scale development in downtown San Jose. Image provided by Google.

The plan is based on a city-wide home relocation prevention strategy approved last September using what the city calls a 3P strategy. Production, preservation and protection of affordable home development now and in the future.

Production prioritizes the construction of affordable units through public and private donations, preservation designates existing low- and middle-income housing at permanently affordable prices, and protection is for current tenants. Prevents movement.

Some of the specific items in the plan require future parliamentary approval.

Google has provided the city with four plots of land, built about 800 affordable homes, about $ 87 million in commercial link costs, and affordable homes per square foot of office and industrial buildings. Will be funded by.

As part of an agreement with the city, Google has pledged $ 1 billion through the Community Stabilization Fund, some of which will be used for the city’s protection and conservation strategies.

The company also agreed to the $ 200 million community benefit, which was praised by both workers and corporate groups. Approximately $ 155 million of that money will go to affordable housing initiatives, vocational training, and homelessness prevention.

There are many on San Jose’s suggested Google Downtown West site. The photo is Lloyd Alabang.

The majority of San Jose citizens asked in a survey of labor groups, business groups, housing nonprofits, and Silicon Valley leadership groups support the Downtown West project, but Santa Clara County’s Affordable Housing Network President Sandy Perry Some activists like, still oppose the plan.

Google has the ability to solve the homeless problem, Perry told San Jos Spotlight. “I’m not saying they should do it alone … but there’s no excuse for having this kind of money with this kind of misery, destruction and pain side by side.”

According to the latest Santa Clara County Homeless Census released in 2019, San Jose is home to 6,172 homeless people, an increase of 1,822 compared to 2017.

Perry is concerned that Google’s 4,000 units aren’t enough for the influx of 25,000 workers who want to live in the area. Instead, he said, the crisis would only be exacerbated by the lack of housing to meet demand.

The city intends to remain unchanged from existing low-income housing in the Diridon region and maintain the same number of restricted-use detached homes reserved for low- and middle-income earners until 2040. I will.

City officials also aim to extend the protection of tenants, including rules that require the landlord to have a reasonable reason for moving out, known as moving out for good reason.

Google plans to transfer the land to a city, one of the planned affordable housing developments, and will provide another $ 3 million within a month.

Authorities will return with a work plan on how to implement affordable housing in the fall.

“Demand for affordable homes will be important,” Reed said. “It’s not cheap to build around (Diridon) Station … It takes some work to assemble all the parts, but I hope things are done properly to meet the promise of affordable housing. Before. “

Contact Lloyd Alabang [email protected] Or follow @lloydalaban on Twitter.

