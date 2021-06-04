Google is preparing a foldable device using Samsung’s ultra-thin glass





It’s been months since I first heard rumors about Pixel Fold, a fold-screen smartphone with Google software inside, and since then the internet has been pretty quiet about it. John Prosser First provided information about the following devices, the device is actually genuine, his tweets are followed up, and Ross Young, a display analyst who proposes to launch this foldable display phone in the fourth quarter of 2021.・ Backed by Young …

Apart from that, there isn’t much to do here. There were rumors that Google was procuring a 7.6-inch flexible OLED panel from Samsung. This is similar to what Samsung currently uses on its Galaxy Fold 2 phones. If you believe this, you probably have at least enough information to put together a rough idea of ​​what the named Pixel Fold will look like. Foldable OLED smartphone with Google software? Yes, please!

New information came out

But over the last few days, there’s even more information pointing to Google’s clamshell phones, with Google procuring not only flexible OLEDs from Samsung, but also its own ultra-thin glass. That’s right, Google seems to be using Samsung to get a flexible glass cover for the Pixel Fold’s OLED panel.

This information doesn’t change the legitimacy of the Foldng Pixel, but it does make it much more likely that Google is actually developing its own collapsible pixels. This is a bold move for companies that haven’t completely beat high-end handsets so far. You could argue that the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might change that, but until those phones come out, you’ll have to determine Google’s phone hardware on the device that actually came true. There is.

Don’t get me wrong. I agree with the 100% foldable Pixel. I’m not 100% sure that Google can achieve this kind of hardware flex. Samsung has put many years of research and development into this effort, and with the exception of Huawei, no other company in this area can properly tune its hardware. It’s hard to believe that Google will suddenly announce a foldable Pixel with great hardware this fall. If you’re new to basic slab-style smartphones, a suitable foldable smartphone is a bit unrealistic.

Anyway, I support them. I’m in line to get a 100% Pixel 6 Pro, but I’m just as crazy about foldable smartphones / tablets with Google software. Samsung’s bloated software has made the first two Galaxy Folds unusable, but that doesn’t mean you’re always dying to carry a cell-sized tablet with you. Google finds a way to make it work. If they can, they can be hit hard. Either way, you’ll know right away, right?

