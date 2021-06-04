Tesla’s Dogecoin dream has already come true while Elon Musk pushes up Dogecoin prices





Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, a meme-loving CEO and head of rocket company SpaceX, has gained more support for the “joke” cryptocurrency Dogecoin in recent months.

The price of Dogecoin skyrocketed as Musk flirted with accepting meme-based Dogecoin as payment, promised to put “literal” Dogecoin on the moon, and called hot tabs heated by Dogecoin a “great idea”. ..

Currently, Dogecoin fans are asking Tesla cars to be able to create Dogecoin tokens while charging. This is a process called “mining”. A rival electric car company has revealed that it is working on a car that can mine Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. ..

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk seems to have adopted Dogecoin as a pet project in recent years … [+] Monthly, the price of Dogecoin will rise significantly.

Getty Images dpa / picture Alliance

This week, Toronto-based electric vehicle company Daymak announced that it is developing a futuristic tricycle that can mine “many” cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum while charging.

Aiming for launch in 2023, Daymak has begun accepting pre-order payments in Spirtus cryptocurrencies.

When Bioch talks on the phone after the announcement and talks about the car’s solar “trickle charge,” crypto mining means that it doesn’t drain the battery while charging and running the energy-intensive crypto mining CPU. “Helps warm the car in winter.”

In a press release announcing crypto mining cars, Bioch said, “While most cars are declining in value while in the garage, Nebula Miners can make money while Spiritus is parked. “The current cryptocurrency movement is a clear indication that we are in the midst of a blockchain revolution by the release date of Spirytus in 2023.”

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have been in the limelight this year as prices soar and technology investors are betting that Bitcoin’s blockchain technology will become a pillar of finance and software, soaring even ironic tokens like Dogecoin. doing.

The price of dogecoin has skyrocketed by more than 15,000% compared to this time last year. [+] Slightly satirical support of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

Coinbase

“Dogecoin, as Mask says, is a code for people,” Bioch adds. “[Musk’s] Going to Mars, he can understand [dogecoin] Out. “

Mr. Musk bet $ 150 million on Bitcoin this year, raising the price of Bitcoin significantly in February and disrupting the crypto party. Mr. Musk said Tesla’s customers would pay with Bitcoin. After admitting, he suddenly overturned that decision in the face of intense criticism of Bitcoin’s huge carbon dioxide emissions.

Meanwhile, Musk has provided considerable support for Dogecoin and Memecoin, which were created as “jokes” in 2013, and have not been used or developed in the last few years.

Although Mr. Musk had previously stated that he should not take all Dogecoin-related comments and tweets seriously, Musk is hoping that Mr. Musk will continue to push prices up, as traders are stacking up on Dogecoin. Many of his fans welcome support for Dogecoin.

Cryptocurrency investor David Gokstein said, “Tesla should have Dogecoin mode,” in response to Musk calling “a hot tub heated by mining Dogecoin” a “great idea.” Told.

“Imagine a Tesla-filled supercharger with a free 24/7 supercharger mining doge,” added another Twitter user, adding that one-third of the mask “is a Tesla mine doge while driving.” Should be made. “

