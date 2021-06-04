Trace3 provides insider access to Tech Founders and releases a new episode of Founder Formula





“The difference from the Founder Formula podcast is that it gives people access to these founders in a comfortable home,” said host and Trace3 veteran Todd Gallina.

Future guests will include Mattermost CEO Ian Tien and Menlo Security Co-Founder and CEO Amir Ben-Efraim. They join the glorious list of past guests, including game pioneer Nolan Bushnell and the founders of Oculus and Crowdstrike.

“I think there’s some romance in inventing something new, marketing it, raising money, and launching a start-up,” Galina said. “Therefore, people join the channel to get a real story about how everything started and how it continues to work.”

Morpheus Data co-founder Brian Wheeler will also be featured in an episode scheduled for June.

“Investors will not spend their money on something if you don’t spend it on something,” Wheeler said in an episode. “Starting a company Let’s do whatever we can. Do whatever you can and build something. In the long run, you’ll get better results. “

Sandy Salty, Chief Marketing Officer of Trace3, said: “We’re doing the same for these young tech companies trying to get into the market, providing stages through programs such as briefings and podcasts to help them reach critical mass essentially faster. I am. “

According to Salty, this podcast shows that Trace3 is the center of access and innovation, allowing clients to access innovation and founders to access future clients.

Visit the Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Trace3 website to watch “The Founder Formula.” If you are a founder interested in interviewing on the Founder Formula podcast, please contact us here. [email protected]..

