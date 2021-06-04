The Realme X7 Max 5G was first sold at Flipkart today, do I need to buy this 5G mobile phone?





In addition, the Realme Smart 4K TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be available for the first time.

Highlights The Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone with the Dimensity 1200 processor is available today. Two new Realme Smart 4K TVs with Dolby Vision will also be available on the first sale. You can buy it at noon at Flipkart or the Realme online store. today.

Realme X7 Max 5G will be available for purchase for the first time today. Realme’s latest smartphones offer excellent specifications for the price. Get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and, of course, a promise of 5G support. Realmes’ 5G cell phone baskets are getting some interesting options and are not to be missed. The Realme X7 Max 5G is also the third phone in the X7 series, which we got the first two earlier this year.

At the launch event, Realme also announced a new smart TV model. Available in 43-inch and 50-inch sizes. The main attraction of these two models is the support of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, in addition to 4K resolution. Today, 50-inch panel TVs usually have Dolby Vision, but 43-inch TVs with that feature attract most buyers. Realmes’ new smart TV runs an Android 10-based Android TV and features a ranged microphone that can receive voice commands from anywhere in the room. Please say “Hey Google!”. The TV will also be on sale for the first time today, so I’ll briefly explain the price and location.

Realme X7 Max 5G Pricing and Sales

The Realme X7 Max 5G costs 26,999 rupees for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory costs 29,999 rupees. Phones are only available in asteroid black and Mercury silver colors for sale today, but the third Milky Way colorway will arrive soon. The sale will begin at 12:00 pm at Flipkart and the Realme online store. Flipkart has several discount offers running and you can see them, but before that, you need to check if your location can accommodate deliveries.

Realme Smart 4K TV 43 “and 55” Price and Sale

The Realme Smart 4K TV 43 inch is priced at Rs 27,999 and the Realme Smart 4K TV 55 inch is priced at Rs 39,999. The sale begins at noon at Flipkart and the Realme online store.

Need to buy Realme X7 Max 5G?

The Realme X7 Max 5G review said mostly good things about the phone. Indeed, it’s a very good phone at a price of 26,999 rupees. The 6.43-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display provides punchy, vibrant colors by default, and a high refresh rate of 120Hz is great, especially when scrolling or playing games. The processor wasn’t an issue when opening multiple apps or playing high-end games such as Call of Duty Mobile. This is fast enough for most users. The camera is decent, but the best job is with the 64 megapixel main sensor. However, night mode may have been better. The battery lasts about a day, but don’t worry, it has fast charging technology.

Realme X7 Max 5G must be purchased for Rs 26,999.

