No bill was submitted, but Sisorak’s blockchain concept is still alive





The fact that during the global pandemic we were even thinking of giving millionaires our county … it really talks about where our priorities as a nation shouldn’t be. Said Annette Magnus of Battle Bone Progress. (Lending: EYRC Architects + Tom Wiscombe Architecture)

Governor Steve Sisolak withdrew the introduction of a law on innovation zones that would allow tech companies, especially Blockchains, LLC, to govern private land, but kept the concept alive for lawmakers.

The Senate Simultaneous Resolution 11, passed late last Friday, established a joint special committee to review innovation zones and report to the governor on whether to proceed with the bill.

Mr. Sisorak initially introduced the idea of ​​the Innovation Zone in a speech by the Governor in January. The draft bill leaked in February included a clause that would give tech companies, including Blockchains, LLC, the same governing power as local counties, with the aim of attracting innovative companies to the state. .. In April, Sisorak withdrew from plans to propose a bill, garnered national headlines and was the subject of jokes on late-night television. Parliament did not have enough time to consider such a complex issue, Mr. Sisorak said. But instead of extinguishing the concept, he set up an interim committee in collaboration with legislative leaders.

On May 11, the Senate Committee on Legislative Activities and Elections submitted a resolution to consider the Innovation Zone. The resolution is a six-member committee that includes three members of parliament (two Speakers of the House and one minority leader) and three Senators (two majority leaders and one minority leader). To install.

The Committee is responsible for the thorough review of important issues regarding the Innovation Zone and facilitates discussions among all interested stakeholders.

Unlike the legislation drafted prior to it, the resolution was merely research and made relatively unobtrusive.

At the first hearing, industry groups testified in support of the project, with supporters stating that it would create jobs and diversify the economy. Lobbyists representing tribal and county governments testified that they were neutral and raised concerns that jurisdiction was being violated by the Innovation Zone. Only the progressive non-profit organization Battle Born Progress testified that it was formally opposed.

Annette Magnus, executive director of Battle Bone Progress, said in an interview that Battle Bourne opposes previously drafted legislation, even as opposed to research.

According to Magnus, the concept of innovation zones was misguided, even as a study, and was a great distraction from more pressing issues.

Magnus referred to Sizolux’s original proposal for the fact that he was even considering giving millionaires his county during a global pandemic, where people were homelessly displaced and table. He said he was out of food. It should not be a national priority.

Magnus said she wants the Commission to scrutinize the concept of innovation zones, especially the potential harm to the tribal communities in the areas to which land and water belong.

At a committee meeting, several lawmakers expressed concern that the deadline for the resolution could seize such a detailed investigation.

The Commission must meet at least once a month to submit reports and recommendations to the Governor by the end of this year.

Legislators pointed out that it may be an unrealistic goal to make a complete proposal in just six meetings (starting in July if once a month). Legislative support staff will also be significantly reduced from the two special sessions scheduled for this year, reducing the time to investigate policies affecting a large number of groups.

The Senate approved SCR 11 in a vocal vote on May 19. The Parliamentary Revenue Committee said that the amendment was off the agenda, despite the fact that the resolution was the last meeting before returning to parliament for a vote and some lawmakers expressed concern during the process. Revealed.

After the first hearing, Chairman Leslie Cohen submitted an amendment, including a postponement of the deadline for reporting to the Governor from 31 December 2021 to 29 March 2022. Add low-income, historically inadequately serviced communities to the list of interested stakeholders. Demand the Commission to investigate the impact of the Innovation Zone on water supply.

However, after a series of amendments were read aloud, Cohen immediately called out to withdraw it.

Some members of the committee were uncomfortable.

When I heard the amendment, I was very excited because I thought the bill would be good for me, said Congressman Billbray Axelrod at a committee meeting, with the December 31 deadline being the biggest for me. He said it was annoying.

No one answers my question here, but Billbray Axelrod says he mentioned the Cohens amendment and why the amendment wasn’t accepted at all. No comment was received from Mr. Cohen.

Republican Rep. Gregory Hafen, who voted against the Revenue Commission’s resolution, also said in an interview that timing is especially important to him.

He said it’s been five months since he discussed the idea, referring to the governor’s idea of ​​the Innovation Zone. For the last five months, they had no information about the legislature. And now they think they can do it in 7 months.

When asked why Cohens’ amendment was withdrawn, Hafen replied that he didn’t know.

If I had to guess, it was because we missed the deadline and she just didn’t have time to fully review through the process, but I really don’t know why, Hafen said. Said. The Revenue Commission meeting was just three days before the official end of the session.

Congressman Cameron (CH) Miller has expressed concern about a series of resolutions of stakeholders, including groups such as the advanced technology industry, environmental groups, global interests, and local governments, but may live and work in the innovation zone. Do not prioritize sexual people.

Miller said he was very keen to add wording about colored communities, poorly serviced communities, and low-income communities, noting that Cohens failed to fix it. Allowed them to come to the table and participate in this conversation.

Later that day, last Friday night, Congress passed the resolution as originally written by vocal vote.

Since the simultaneous resolution does not require the Governor’s signature, the resolution came into effect immediately and was passed directly to the Secretary of State for submission.

