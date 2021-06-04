Hotline Miami 3 Bullying





Devolver Digital has released an interesting new E3-related image on Twitter. This publisher seems to be making fun of Hotline Miami 3. This image features “Nina Struthers,” familiar to Devolver Digital fans in previous E3 presentations. Struthers sits in a cubicle, and on the board in the upper left corner of the image, the two games appear to be listed with markers. The top looks like Hotline Miami 3, but the bottom is hard to identify. The publisher’s E3 presentation is set for June 12, so fans don’t have to wait too long to find out.

The image is in the tweet embedded below.

The future will begin again on June 12th. pic.twitter.com/uP6H7Q5e1n

–Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2021

It’s been more than six years since Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number was released, so it’s quite possible that a new entry for the series will be created. The first two games have been highly acclaimed and released, both with an enthusiastic fan base. The game has been released on many platforms over the years, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile and Google Stadia. The third entry may appear on these same platforms.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Hotline Miami games play in the 80’s and 90’s. The player plays the role of an unnamed protagonist called the “jacket”, and the top-down level contains elements of action and stealth. The game features intense violence and an 80’s-inspired soundtrack.

The teaser above definitely seems to imply the existence of Hotline Miami 3, but fans shouldn’t get too excited until the game is officially announced. Given some of the ridiculous E3 press conferences Devolver Digital has done over the last few years, this could be one big bully to talk to fans. Fans of the series are very pleased to see the third entry and hope it doesn’t happen.

Are you interested in Hotline Miami’s third game? Are you planning to watch Devolver Digital’s E3 presentation this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp for the game. Talk about everything!







