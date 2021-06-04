WhatsApp may soon add multi-device support, hidden mode and “show once”





WhatsApp will soon be supported on multiple devices at the same time. This was confirmed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart on WABetainfo, a website known for publishing information about future features of messaging apps. We also confirmed plans to add a new hidden mode to all chat threads with the “Show Once” option. Zuckerberg also shared a screenshot showing what would happen when the feature was deployed.

Multi-device support for up to 4 devices

Zuckerberg told WABetaInfo that multi-device support will soon be available on the platform. The exact release date has not been disclosed, but a multi-device support element has been discovered for quite some time in WhatsApp’s private beta.

Properly synchronizing all messages and content between devices, even when the phone’s battery is dead, was a major technical challenge, and we were looking forward to solving it and releasing it soon! Zuckerberg said.

Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, previously stated that the WhatsApps multi-device feature will allow users to connect to up to four devices at the same time. Cathcart also suggested that a WhatsApp app specifically for the iPad is under development.

Disappearing mode, display some messages once

Last year, WhatsApp introduced a 7-day timer for outgoing messages, also known as the message loss feature. We currently want to extend this functionality by adding a hide mode that allows users to hide messages on all WhatsApp chat threads.

Therefore, when the user turns on hidden mode, all WhatsApp threads become hidden threads and the chat disappears after a period of time.

It’s not clear if WhatsApp plans to be more flexible with respect to timer options when it comes to when messages disappear. Currently, WhatsApp messages will disappear after 7 days. Other apps, such as Signal and Telegram, give you more flexibility in when messages are automatically deleted, from seconds to hours to a fixed number of days.

The platform also allows users to share media such as photos and videos that can only be viewed once, much like sending photos on Instagram owned by parent company Facebook. We plan to add features. Basically, after the recipient sees the photo or video, it disappears from the chat. The “view only once” feature will soon start rolling out. According to the report, Zuckerberg and Cascato will make the new features available in public beta within a month or two.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos