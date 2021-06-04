China surpasses GPT-3 in more ambitious AI language model





The AI ​​Institute in China has announced a new natural language processing (NLP) model that is even more sophisticated than those created by both Google and OpenAI.

The WuDao 2.0 model was created by the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI) and was developed with the help of more than 100 scientists from multiple organizations. What makes this pre-trained AI model special is the fact that it uses 1.75 tonnes of parameters to simulate conversations, understand photos, write poetry, and even create recipes.

Parameters are variables defined by machine learning models, and as these models evolve, so do the parameters themselves, increasing the ability of the algorithm to find the correct results over time. After training the model on a particular dataset, such as a human voice sample, the results can be applied to solve other similar problems.

Models with many parameters are often more sophisticated, but this requires more time and money to invest in development.

Udao 2.0 model

In January of this year, Google’s Switch Transformer set a new record for an AI language model with 1.6 trillion parameters, six times greater than the 175 billion parameters found in OpenAI’s GPT-3 model released last year. However, with the release of the WuDao 2.0 model, BAAI broke the record set by both Google and OpenAI.

WuDao 2.0 can understand both Chinese and English. The new AI model was trained by learning 1.2TB of text in each language and 4.9TB of images and text in total. So far, we have 22 partners, including Xiaomi, Meituan and Kuaishou in China.

Chinese AI researcher Blake Yan provides the South China Morning Post with additional insights into how these large AI language models can use the knowledge they already have to learn new tasks. did.

“These sophisticated models trained on huge datasets, like humans, can transfer knowledge they’ve already learned to new tasks, so they only need a small amount of new data when used for specific functions. A large pre-trained model is one of today’s best shortcuts to general purpose artificial intelligence. “

General-purpose artificial intelligence refers to the hypothetical ability of machines to learn every task in the way humans can, and is the ultimate goal of training these large AI language models, and with the release of WuDao 2.0 we are united. It looks like it has become. We are one step closer to realization.

Via South China Morning Post

