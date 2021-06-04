How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote on June 7th





Apple’s 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference, like WWDC 2020, is a digital-only event that developers from around the world can attend for free. WWDC is designed for developers creating apps for Apple’s platform, but Apple always hosts keynote events that are of interest to the general public.

Apple’s keynote event will take place on Monday, June 7th, to see the new software coming this fall for the first time. Apple is announcing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and perhaps the new MacBook Pro model.

Apple’s WWDC 2021 Keynote can be viewed live using one of the methods described in the guide. The event stream begins at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For reference, based on the United States and other time zones around the world, the times when the event starts are:

Hawaii, Honolulu –7:00 AM HAST Anchorage, Alaska –AKDT Cupacino, California –10:00 AM PDT Phoenix, Arizona –10:00 AM MST Vancouver, Canada –PDT 10:00 AM Denver, Colorado –11:00 AM MDT Dallas, Texas –CDT Noon New York –1:00 PM EDT Toronto, Canada –1:00 PM EDT Harifax, Canada –2:00 PM ADT Brazil, Rio de Janeiro –2 PM : 00 BRT London, United Kingdom –6:00 pm BST Berlin, Germany –7:00 pm CEST Paris, France –7:00 pm CEST Cape Town, South Africa –7:00 pm SAST Moscow, Russia –afternoon 8:00 MSK Helsinki, Finland –PM 8:00 EEST Istanbul, Turkey –PM 8:00 TRT Dubai, Arab Emirates –PM 9:00 GST Delhi, India –PM 10:30 IST Jakarta, Indonesia –Next day 12:00 AM Shanghai, China –Next day 1:00 AM CST Singapore –Next day 1:00 AM SGT Australia, Perth –1: 00:00 AWST Next day Hong Kong –Next AM 1:00 HKT Seoul , Korea –Next day 2:00 AM KST Tokyo, Japan –Next day 2:00 AM JST, Adelaide, Australia –AM 2:30 ACST Next day Sy Australia, Sydney –Next day 3:00 AM (AEST) Auckland, New Zealand –Watch keynote on YouTube at 5:00 am (NZST) the next day

Watching WWDC keynotes on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch an event, as YouTube is generally available on most devices, such as TVs and game consoles.

The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 7th, when the event begins. Watch keynote on Mac, iPhone, iPad

You can watch the WWDC keynote on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple’s native Safari browser. To access the stream, your iOS device must be running iOS 10 or later, and your Mac must be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.

Launch Safari from the device of your choice and use this link to access the WWDC 2021 Keynote. Watch keynote using the Apple TV app

Watch WWDC keynotes from the Apple TV app on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The TV app link will be available a few days before the event begins.

Open the TV app on the device of your choice. Scroll down the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2021. Alternatively, enter WWDC in the search field and select WWDC 2021 from the results.[再生]Click.

The app may instruct you to watch the event live at local time before the WWDC keynote begins.

Watch the keynote on your Windows PC

Even if you don’t have an Apple device at hand, you can still watch the WWDC 2021 keynote on a PC running Windows 10. Open your Microsoft Edge browser and follow this link to the WWDC 2021 live stream.

Apple does not provide a warranty, but other platforms may also be able to access the “WWDC 2021” keynote using the latest version of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs / extensions). Features need to be installed). Watch on the Apple Developer App or Developer website

Apple also plans to stream keynotes on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website so Apple fans and developers won’t miss the event.

MacRumors coverage

If you can’t watch the live stream or want to read the text version of the announcement, follow us for live news on both MacRumors.com and your MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

