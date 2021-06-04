Amazon Halo uses your smartphone’s camera to assess “exercise health” – BGR





Launched last summer, Amazon Halo is the company’s health and fitness tracker that competes directly with the Apple Watch. Unlike other wearables, Halo has no screen and all operations are done via the smartphone app. The gadget is designed to be unobtrusive and resembles a simple bracelet. However, Halo has advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, including more advanced features than most competing wearables. In addition to health parameters, activity, and sleep, Halo can also monitor changes in the user’s voice tone and evaluate body fat percentage by analyzing images sent by the user.

Amazon is ready to take things to the next level by adding a whole new feature to Halo’s authorization list. Wearables use a smartphone’s camera to assess “exercise health” and provide exercises to correct problems if the algorithm detects them.

Similar to voice tone monitoring and body fat measurement, Movement Health is a controversial feature because it requires access to and analysis of personal data. In this case, Halo guides the sequence of movements, pointing the smartphone’s camera at the user.

The purpose of the exercise is to assess the mobility of the user and determine the movement health score that takes into account the user’s performance in those various movements.

In a blog post, Amazon explains that while the smartphone’s camera is looking, it makes various types of movements, such as “one-leg balance, forward rush, overhead squats, overhead reach, and two-legged squats.”

Halo’s Computer Vision (CV) and Machine Learning (ML) features identify stability, mobility, and postural limits. It also analyzes four areas of the body: torso, hips, lower body, and shoulders. According to Amazon, “This rating provides accuracy comparable to a face-to-face rating by a professional trainer and takes less than 10 minutes.”

Halo will determine your score and provide personalized fixes to improve areas that may need to be fixed. Exercise can be completed in 5 to 10 minutes, and Amazon recommends that users run at least 3 days a week. Exercise includes guidance by Dr. Kelly Starlet. The video shows the correct way to do each action.

“Exercise is the basis of physical experience in our world. It has a huge impact on your quality of life. Now is the time to start focusing more,” Starrett said in a statement. Stated. “This feature is a game changer. It recreates the experience of professional evaluation. It incorporates the expertise of trained coaches into the Halo app to provide a very accurate assessment of exercise health. Halo provides targeted, easy-to-perform exercises and resources to help improve your ability to move more freely and comfortably in your daily life. “

The movement’s health analysis should be repeated every 2-4 weeks to monitor changes. This feature will be available to Halo users in the coming weeks.

Regarding the privacy implications of smartphones sending users’ videos to Amazon, the company states that Movement Health was developed with privacy in mind: the videos were encrypted during the transfer to the cloud and ” It will be “safely processed within seconds” and then deleted. No one looks like them, even users.

The short video below briefly explains how Movement Health works.

