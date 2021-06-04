E3 2021 Digital Presentation Schedule Finally Announced





With nine days left to launch E3 2021, the schedule for a four-day digital presentation starting June 12 has finally been revealed. Both explain in more detail what players can expect from the show. Fans who want to see the show and access the developer / publisher booth can start signing up today.

All digital shows begin with a pre-show hosted by Alex Goldenboy Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller at 10 AM Pacific Time / 1 pm Eastern Standard Time. The schedule is subject to change until the first day of the show, but the current list of publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, and live streams is as follows:

Saturday, June 12th (pre-show starts at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET) E3 2021 begins with a press conference between Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment and a session with GamesBeat. -The show starts at 8:45 AM PT / 11:45 EST) Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase starts at 10 AM PST / 1 pm EST. PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show.Warner Bros. Games, Back 4 Blood, and 24 Entertainment will also be featured. Monday, June 14th (pre-show 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET) Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer, Capcom presentations throughout the day, in addition to press conferences by multiple indie developers I will. Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, and there will be a session with VENN. 15 (Pre-show starts at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET) The final day of E3 is Nintendos Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming from 9am Eastern Standard Time / 12pm Eastern Standard Time.

After confirming that Square Enix was attending E3 and announcing the game schedule for June and beyond, the publisher further explained what fans could expect. The show airs on June 13th at 12:15 pm (Pacific Time) and lasts approximately 40 minutes. World premiere of EidosMontral’s new game, Babylons Fall update, Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda extension details, Life is Strange: True Colors details, and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Meanwhile, GamesRadar + will be back at the Future Games Show starting June 13th at 4pm (PT). Devolver Digital plans to have its own show on June 12th, but it’s not specifically mentioned in the schedule. (Editor’s Note: Devolver hasn’t participated in E3 directly for quite some years. In fact, they often do dark parodies and riffs with ESA and E3 in summer showcases. Their June 12 meeting. Is intended to collide with the E3 and is not intended to be part of it.) The images in the announcement include several teasers to see what you can find.

The future will begin again on June 12th. pic.twitter.com/uP6H7Q5e1n

Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2021

Fans can now sign up for the E3 website and access the show. In addition to live broadcasts, the Fan Portal gives you access to specific exhibitor booths with special events, articles, important announcements and other game information. There’s also an online lounge for fans, discussion forums, profile creation, and a leaderboard for the gamed side of the show. If you don’t want to sign up for the hub, you can continue to watch the broadcast on Twitch and YouTube.

[Source: E3 Expo, Square Enix, The Future Games Show]







