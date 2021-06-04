Rainbow Six Quarantine: What is required of E3 2021





Since Ubisoft unveiled the Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 2019, the company has been very quiet about the next entry in the series. It was described as a squad-based tactical shooter at the time, but nothing was shown about the game. After being postponed from 2020 to 2021, Ubisoft said in a recent earnings report that the game will be released by September 30th.

What we know so far

Few details have been confirmed about Rainbow Six Quarantin so far, but we do know some important details about the game. First and foremost, the game isn’t called Rainbow Six Quarantine because we’ve confirmed that Ubisoft will change the title. As mentioned earlier, we also know that the game will be released before September 30th. I will. Release window.

Now Playing: Rainbow Six Quarantine-Cinematic Teaser Trailer | E3 2019

In addition, the game is a squad-based tactical shooter featuring three-player co-op. This game is supposed to share many gameplay similarities with Rainbow Six Siege. The game has selected operators that can be used to fight certain alien / monster type enemies. When first announced, the team seemed strongly inspired by Rainbow Six Siege’s limited-time outbreak mode of fighting alien enemies, but the game may have changed since its announcement. There is.

Confirmed by E3 2021

The company’s E3 presentation, Ubisoft Forward, is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Ubisoft has already presented what it plans to show in the presentation, including Rainbow Six Quarantine. In a press release, Ubisoft states that it will unveil the world premiere gameplay and trailer for a game formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine.

What you want to see in E3 2021

Ubisoft has checked the gameplay, but I don’t know exactly what the game is, so I’d like to dig deeper. It’s not enough to just look at a shooting montage without explaining exactly what’s happening in the game. It’s also interesting to see how closely the game is related to Rainbow Six Siege, as the official announcement includes Ela, one of Siege’s operators. It will be interesting to see how many people will jump to quarantine and if new operators will be created specifically for the game.

Given that this new game isn’t built from a story established in Siege’s Outbreak mode, how this game fits into Rainbow Six Siege’s overall lore, and what the origin of the monster’s enemies is. I would like to know more about. The game seems to tell a very interesting story and provide a unique interpretation for collaborative monster shooters. Moreover, it’s great to know if the game contains only PvE or if there is something like PvP mode.

Finally, I would like to know the release date of the game and the new title. We know it will probably be released in the coming months, but it’s great to have an exact release date to look forward to, especially for games that have been pushed many times since their announcement. On top of that, E3 is all about getting excited about the next game. This can be difficult to do without knowing when the game will be released. The Rainbow Six Siege shooter applied to the Left 4 Dead style monster co-op game sounds like a match in heaven, so hopefully Ubisoft will provide all the information during E3.

