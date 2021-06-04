Jony Ive hires four Apple Design Team members for his company LoveFrom.





According to a report from The Information, the company LoveFrom, founded by Jony Ive, hired four former Apple employees who previously worked with him in Apple’s design group. These employees are Wan Si, Chris Wilson, Patch Kessler, and Jeff Tiller. Wilson joined LoveFrom in July 2020, Wan in May 2021, Tiller in February 2020, and Kessler in May 2020.

Wan Si has been working for Apple for over 16 years and was part of the design team that worked on the iPhone Weather app interface and designed the buttons for the iOS Control Center. Chris Wilson joined Apple in 2007 and was responsible for the iCloud icon and several user interfaces for the Apple Watch operating system. They contributed to the health app icon and Apple Watch home screen design.

Jeff Tiller, a former communications member of President Obama, joined Apple in 2017 and was responsible for managing Apple’s design team. Patch Kessler worked on product design from 2007 to 2017 and has been recognized for his work on the MacBook’s pressure-sensitive touch trackpad.

Jony Ive retired from Apple in 2019 after working for Apple for over 30 years. He and another Apple employee, Marc Newson, founded his own independent design company called LoveFrom. Since then, the company hasn’t been noticeable and doesn’t even have a website. The only non-Apple client is Airbnb, which signed a multi-year contract in 2020. The company is registered at one of Ive’s homes in San Francisco and has applied for one trademark to the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the term “Love From Jony.” After Ive left, Apple’s Industrial Design Group was headed by Evans Hankey and Alan Dye.

Jony Ive retired from Apple because he wanted to focus on designing wearable and health and wellness products. He said Apple will be a major client of LoveFrom. His name continues to appear in patents for new Apple products such as AirPods Max over-ear headphones, MagSafe Duo chargers, and the new slim iMac. It’s unclear if these were designed by him before he left Apple, or if there was input from LoveFrom.

Source: Information via 9to5Mac

