The Moto G stylus 5G press renders the surface online. New budget stylus phone?

Motorola is all ready to launch the Moto G Stylus 5G. As suggested by the leak, the next device will be a premium midrange product. The Moto G stylus has also been found on several authentication platforms and benchmark websites, suggesting an imminent launch. In the latest development, press rendering of the device is published online, detailing key design aspects.

Moto G stylus 5G press rendering reveals complete design

The rendering of the Moto G stylus press is shared on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass. The leaked render gives a glimpse of both the fascia and the back panel. The front of the device is displayed in a punchhole design with a camera notch in the upper left corner. The bezel has narrow sides, but the jaws stand out.

At the top left of the back panel is a square camera module with a protruding lens. There is also a circular fingerprint scanner on the back panel with the Moto “M” logo etched. Inspired by press rendering, this design is consistent with previous leaks.

The device has already been confirmed to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, a bottom speaker grill, and a USB Type-C port. A stylus pen can also be stored at the bottom. The device has all the latest design elements such as a punchhole display and a square camera module, but with a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back.

Side-mounted or in-display fingerprint scanners are the latest trend that this device does not follow. Apart from this, the handset has the ideal design you would expect from a modern midrange smartphone.

Rumor features of the Moto G stylus 5G

The Moto G stylus 5G features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with FHD + resolution. The handset offers a quad camera setup with a pair of 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor, and 2MP sensor. The unit is designed to provide 16MP snappers for selfies.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is said to have a Snapdragon 678 processor. The chipset is combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration. The handset comes pre-installed with Android 11 OS and provides a standard Android UI. Finally, the device is said to have a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W normal charging.

Will it be a low-budget 5G smartphone?

Pricing details for the Moto G stylus 5G are still common. But looking at the spec sheet, it looks like another affordable 5G from Motorola. This device may follow the Moto G 5G lead in terms of price. But it’s still unclear if this will be the cheapest 5G launch for the company.

