Best Bluetooth Sports Headphones-Chicago Tribune





The best Bluetooth headphones for exercise etc.

When you’re in the gym zone, running or hiking, don’t last think about whether your headphones will be cut or broken due to bad weather or harsh conditions. Consider these options to find Bluetooth sports headphones that stay in your ears, work easily with your listening device, and can be used throughout your workout.

What you need to know when buying Bluetooth sports headphones

Waterproof vs. water resistant

Most Bluetooth sports headphones are water resistant and can withstand some of the moisture from sweat, rain, and snow, but waterproof devices are valued at a depth that works well even when completely submerged. Most sports-style headphones are designed to protect you from dust, sand and dirt.

Headphones come in several different fits and styles, including on-ear, earphones, and over-ear. On-ear headphones are usually large, with earpieces that you wear on your ears and a band that you wear above or behind your head. It is typically designed for office use, or for DJing and audio mixing. The earphones are designed to fit your ears and may come with removable sleeves of various sizes for a good fit. Over-ear style headphones have an earphone design built in, but with additional earpieces that fit behind the ears to prevent the headphones from falling off.

Noise canceling headphones

Some headphones partially reduce ambient noise, while others cancel it altogether. The most common type of noise canceling headphones is known as active noise canceling headphones. They work by using special circuits to create their own sound waves and mimic ambient noise. These sound waves interfere with and cancel out the actual ambient noise.

Noise canceling headphones often have an “ambient mode” that allows you to hear better ambient noise when exercising, jogging, or running in a busy environment or in a noisy room. This is a great safety feature. Because you can hear what you are listening to while paying attention to your surroundings.

Bluetooth headphones usually have a built-in microphone so you can talk on your smartphone. Some built-in microphones have the ability to remove background noise, making conversations easier to hear in noisy environments.

Best bluetooth sports headphones

Over-ear Bluetooth sports headphones

JLab Audio Epic Sport2: Available on Amazon

Sweat-proof and moisture-proof headphones with a built-in microphone. It has at least 20 hours of playback time between charges and includes a micro USB charging cable. It has a custom equalizer setting and comes with a 2-year warranty.

2020 Beats Powerbeats: Available on Amazon

The latest Beats Powerbeats headphones feature the Apple H1 headphone chip for fast, reliable Bluetooth connectivity and crisp audio quality. It has a built-in microphone and the earpiece has controls for connecting calls and adjusting the volume. Beats Powerbeats offers up to 15 hours of playback time between charges.

Letsfit Bluetooth Headphones: Available on Amazon

These affordable headphones come in a variety of colors and have a built-in microphone that eliminates background noise during a call. It is waterproof and can be played for 15 hours on a single charge.

Bose Sports Open Earphones: Available on Amazon

These open-ear headphones are especially useful for runners and cyclists. This is because when you put it on your ear, you can listen to music while being aware of your surroundings. It is sweat and weather resistant and offers up to 8 hours of playback time. Includes charging case and protective carrying case.

Earphone type Bluetooth sports headphones

JLab Audio Go Air: Available for purchase on Amazon

These earphones include a charging case that provides over 20 hours of playback time. It has a built-in microphone and can be connected individually, making it ideal for wireless calls. The Air series has a slim profile and is suitable for small ears.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds: Available for purchase on Amazon

These earphones come with a charging case that can be played for up to 35 hours when fully charged. Each earphone has two microphones to block unwanted background noise during a call. You also have the option to connect each earphone individually.

Noise canceling Bluetooth sports headphones

Sony WF-1000XM3: Available for purchase on Amazon

These Sony headphones feature 24-bit audio processing for improved sound quality. Comes with a charging case that can be played for up to 24 hours. The smart listening feature switches to ambient mode based on activity.

Philips ActionFit ST702: Available for purchase on Amazon

There are several different models in the ActionFit series. This model includes a UV cleaning and charging case. In addition, it is evaluated as “drip-proof” and can be worn even in the rain or shower. With the charging case, you can get up to 18 hours of playback time.

Sony WF-SP800N: Available for purchase on Amazon

This slightly cheaper model of the Sony WF series comes with a charging case that can play for up to 26 hours with noise canceling disabled and up to 18 hours with noise canceling enabled. It has a punchy low-end extra-based feature that works with Alexa.

Jabra Elite 85T: Available on Amazon

HearThrough If you’re looking for noise-cancelling earphones with adjustable ambient mode, the Elite series is well worth the price and you can control the amount of ambient noise you want to hear. With six built-in microphones, you can make crisp, clear calls and use the included charging case for up to 25 hours of battery life. Works seamlessly with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

Waterproof bluetooth sports headphones

Jaybird Vista: Available on Amazon

These waterproof headphones are also shock and drop resistant. Comes with a charging case that provides 16 hours of playback time. Includes replaceable ear sleeves for a very lightweight, comfortable and customizable fit. You can use the Jaybird app on iOS or Android to customize your EQ settings and find your earphones in case you lose them.

On-ear Bluetooth sports headphones

Adidas RPT-01: Available on Amazon

These stylish on-ear Adidas headphones are sweat and water resistant. It has up to 40 hours of playback time and has a control knob for easy setting changes. The ear cushions and headband are washable.

JBL Under Armor Sport Wireless Train: Available on Amazon

Sports brand Under Armor has worked with audio company JBL to provide these durable on-ear sports headphones. Includes audio cable and carrying case in case you want to use it as wired headphones instead. Their frequency range is excellent, featuring crisp treble and clear, deep bass. It can be played for about 16 hours on a full charge.

