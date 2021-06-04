Redmi Note 10T with support for Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Bluetooth v5.2: Report





According to the report, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 10T were discovered by the Bluetooth SIG. The list shows that all three smartphones will have Bluetooth v5.2. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is reported to be an upgraded version of the previously launched Vanilla Poco M3 and a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G launched in March 2021. The Redmi Note 10 5G has been rebranded, with some important differences, and basically all three phones are very similar to each other.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Poco M3 Pro 5G model number is M2103K19PI, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G model number is M2103K19I, and the Redmi Note 10T model number is M2103K19I. variant. None of these Xiaomi phones have been released in India. The Poco M3 Pro 5G debuted in India on June 8th and was recently announced in Europe. According to a recent report, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G may be launched in India as the Poco X3 GT.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will run Android 11-based MIUI 12 with a 6.5-inch full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) hole-punch display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage must be available up to 128GB. Worldwide, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is available in cool blue, power black, and poco yellow colors with a base 4GB + 64GB storage model and 6GB + 128GB storage options.

In terms of cameras, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setting that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8 megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone must have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connection options include dual SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2 (according to the Bluetooth SIG list), GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

This week is a spectacular view of all the TVs on the Gadgets 360 Podcast Orbital, which discusses 8K, screen sizes, QLEDs and mini-LED panels and provides purchasing advice. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Affiliate links may be generated automatically. For more information, please see our ethical statement.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos