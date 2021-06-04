Android 12 is trying to copy the Apples Walled Garden, which is bad news





Android 12 could drop the leaf from iOS books due to a recent decision to lock down the basic parts of its UX.

XDA Developers reports that sharing sheets (small menus that pop up apps and contacts when you press the share button) appear to be non-customizable. This is a small change that can reflect a much larger change in how Android behaves in the future and can become unpopular among the biggest fans.

Android now allows developers and device makers to customize the look of shared sheets when used within the app, or download third-party shared sheets for users to use instead. This is in stark contrast to the iOS shared sheet, which looks and behaves the same no matter where you access it.

However, on Android 12, Google doesn’t seem to offer this freedom anymore. When a developer of a third-party shared sheet Sharedr left a message to IssueTracker on an Android open source project that his app wouldn’t work on Android 12, a Google representative replied:

“I didn’t mean to allow the app to launch the share dialog. The intent was to allow the app to launch the share dialog. It’s becoming increasingly impossible to replace the share dialog, and the UI I couldn’t even implement the shared part directly, such as R’s personal profile tab and work profile tab. This is not something that the app can replace. “

In the rest of the thread, there are some unimpressive reactions to this, but the bottom line is that there is no way to use Google’s default shared sheet on Android 12. However, as XDA points out, it’s not clear if this applies only to app developers. Alternatively, Android phone maker versions such as Samsung’s One UI and OnePlus’ OxygenOS are also prohibited from making these changes. In any case, this can be really annoying to lock down unless Google really takes shape of the currently terrible untrustworthy shared menu.

Ominous omen?

Thanks to its open source core, Android has always been more open to user interaction than iOS. Sharesheets are only a small part of the overall Android experience, but they could mark the beginning of a major change that claims Google as the ultimate authority over Android’s behavior, rather than the current admin role that Android has. There is sex.

The fascinating part of so-called “walled gardens” like iOS and the Apple ecosystem is that everything is logically tied together, leading to an amazing user experience where software works in harmony with the hardware. But what is lost is the freedom to change according to the user’s choices and personal preferences, especially if they have the confidence and knowledge to change things behind the scenes. If Android 12 follows the path of iOS, that might be good for the average Android smartphone owner, but not for the most enthusiastic users.

Blocking third-party developers is probably bad enough, but it’s a tragedy if Google doesn’t allow custom Android launchers to make changes either. The individual features and feature sets of Android phone makers for Android are an important part of the smartphone buying experience. Limits this feature on Samsung, OnePlus, etc. It turns out to be very unpopular with long-time users of these brands of devices accustomed to their own optimization set.

It’s still a few months before the stable version of Android 12 begins to roll out to the device, so we may take this story further or join a similar story about other features. This marks the beginning of the trend, and without great competition to provide a similar level of customizability, Android developers and fans who are currently enjoying the freedom to operate will lose their place.

