Why hybrid working takes hold: Why companies need to double innovation-general-services





Don’t stop innovation.

According to recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 47% of Australians expect the amount of telecommuting to remain the same and another 8% expect more telecommuting in the six months from March 2021. I’m expecting it. Their future.

The sudden shift to remote work brought about by the pandemic has led many organizations to consider their productivity implications. In particular, it’s about managing information and how employees handle it. Overnight, enterprises work models across the board to reduce complexity and simplify workflows to meet the demands of rapid changes in work styles while maintaining (or improving) productivity levels. I had to rethink.

While pandemics have triggered a wider and faster adoption of innovation, organizations already embarking on a journey of digital transformation have been able to adapt to remote work more smoothly and efficiently. For example, a unique solution allowed employees to switch to remote work overnight without interruption. Since then, it has supported many organizations around the world, including ATCO Australia, Tata Power, NIH, and TDK Micronas.

Some of us have returned to the office, but it’s not time for business leaders to step away from innovation accelerators and return to their pre-pandemic state.

Learn from the best

When the world was blocked in March 2020, food giant Nestlé faced Everest-scale challenges. To accommodate the 50,000 employees who suddenly moved from home, the technology had to be upgraded. Sabine Roduit, Senior Vice President of IT at Nestle North America, said in a digital session at OpenText World Europe that it took 12 months before the pandemic to do the job. Still, Roduit and her team managed it in four weeks.

According to Roduit, the pandemic forced Nestlé to take calculated risks, making the company and its IT operations faster and better than expected. As a result, the penetration of remote work has grown in scale, and Roduit has renewed enthusiasm for Nestlé’s sub-brand employees, creating a “connected factory” with more than 350,000 employees.

It is the move to the cloud that drives these digital transformation initiatives. This means that your workloads will be moved online and your staff will have access to your data and work anytime, anywhere.

In Australia, this is reflected in PwC’s recent survey, with three-quarters of local workers saying that the ideal work environment is a mix of remote and face-to-face work. An additional 16% say they prefer a fully remote environment where they can contribute from anywhere.

Dealing with risks

However, the transition to hybrid working poses many risks to both individuals and organizations.

For individuals, this can manifest itself as a mental health problem. Staff are working longer and harder, and the direct benefits of breaks and socializing are disappearing. In fact, according to the PwC survey mentioned above, only one-quarter of employees are encouraged to take short breaks throughout the day, but employers incorporate well-being efforts into their daily lives. Only 21% said they allowed.

Ben Harmer, leader of PwC’s Future of Work, finds it difficult to find clues to happiness when he can’t meet someone, especially when working from home, when the line between work and personal life is blurry. Said.

Therefore, we prioritize employee health through several initiatives, including programs to support physical and emotional health, health support when needed, and additional leave from work for rest and recovery. Did. We also introduced Volunteer Day to encourage employees to participate in CSR activities. Recognizing the challenges facing employees, promoting employee mental health continues to be coordinated throughout the new climate of hybrid work.

Undoubtedly, organizations need to do more to ensure the mental health of their employees. However, working from home also carries corporate risks. For CIOs, networks are now borderless. Threats such as phishing are on the rise, and the entire network can be infected by simply clicking on a malicious link. This can bring down the entire enterprise and even the supply chain.

This requires companies to conduct regular training sessions designed to educate their employees about cyber threats and turn people’s attention to ways they can be abused by cyber criminals. It means that.

Faced with these threats and the ever-evolving new work environment, it’s time to step away from accelerators. Having come a long way since March 2020, to maintain a competitive advantage, organizations continue to apply technology smartly and respond much more quickly in the next turmoil. Must be able to adapt.

Albert Nel is APAC Vice President of OpenText.

