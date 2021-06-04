Clubhouse Public Sector Technology Showcases and Women-led Technology Companies





The Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a global community and market intelligence platform for public sector sourcing, working to improve public purchases everywhere. GovShop is a free-to-use World Government Market Research Tool for finding and connecting with suppliers. Details of PSF and GovShop founder Raj Sharma are working towards a more open and accessible public sector market for suppliers and buyers.

What’s new this week from PSF:

Clubhouse, innovation and technology public sector showcase

The Public Spend Forum has created Clubhouse as a GovShop GovMarket Entrepreneurs club and showroom. Each week, we feature innovative technology companies that have a significant impact on government missions and programs. Participants can participate in the Innovation & Technology Showcase for free. You can participate if you meet the following conditions.

Entrepreneurs or Emerging Innovative Technology Companies Wanting to Expand their Engagement Public Sector Audience Government Leaders Learn about Emerging Innovations

By participating, your business and solutions will be placed in front of GovMarket buyers through the GovShops ecosystem, events and AI matching technology.

Do it here and learn more.

Women-led technology company GovMarket Entrepreneurs Growth Accelerator

Awarded Women-led Tech Government Market Entrepreneur Growth Accelerator as part of a partnership between the Shutter Fund and the Public Expenditure Forum designed to help female entrepreneurs provide innovative solutions to government and public sector organizations I am proud to announce who I am.

“These skilled entrepreneurs and their acceptance of GovMarket accelerators represent our mission and the innovations we want to bring to government,” said Sherry Kapoor Collins, founding partner of the Shutter Fund. I am. We look forward to working together with our arms to support the impact and growth of these companies. “

Click here for details

And in other news …

New UK Government Guidance on Working with Suppliers in The Construction Playbook

WEF Release: These are the breakthroughs needed to achieve a net-zero world.

New hands-on guidance to help public buyers integrate social considerations into public procurement

European Commission launches organic action plan for high quality foods with less impact on the environment

Green Public Procurement EC News Alert

Can we provide a model for other countries on how the UK promotes social value through the public sector procurement process?

U.S. Army Tactical Network Acquisition Team Demands Significant $ 537 Million Increase in Fiscal Year 2022

EU Member States Overcome Nine Years Blockade of Procurement Means

New Digital Telecare Purchasing System Launched by Scotland Excel, Local Procurement Department

Peppol overview and user quick guide

Contact the Public Expenditure Forum

Contact [email protected] to find out more about public sourcing, the impact of a pandemic, where to find suppliers in a particular category, or other serious issues.

We also welcome PSFs to contact you if you have a success story that you would like to share within your organization. If you would like to share your thoughts and insights on issues related to public procurement, see our guest author guidelines here.

Schedule a free GovShop demo

Book free consulting and demos to learn how to get the most out of GovShop. How to build market research skills, use GovShop to search 2 million traditional and non-traditional suppliers, quickly generate lists and reports of ethnic minorities and small businesses, and find contracts that match your needs To learn.

Contact Frank McNally from the Government Success Team

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

