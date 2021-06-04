Twitter Spaces Adds Dedicated Tabs to App for Some Users New





Twitter Spaces is still in its infancy, but it will add a dedicated tab within the app. Audio-only features like the clubhouse are located in the middle of the navigation bar.

(Photo: Andrew Burton / Getty Images) New York, New York-November 7: On November 7, 2013, the Twitter logo appeared on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Twitter is listed on the NYSE today and will be listed for $ 26 per share, with an estimated value of US $ 18 billion.

Now that Twitter has incorporated voice-only functionality into its apps, the social media giant definitely seems to be serious about competing with Clubhouse.

Clubhouse is a pioneer in voice-only chat rooms. When Twitter noticed the surge in fame, it had to get it done.

However, in terms of deployment, the latter outperforms the former.

Microblogging Social media giants introduced this feature on May 4th for both Android and iOS users. However, it was limited to users with more than 600 followers.

Meanwhile, voice-only social media pioneers launched on May 9th for non-iPhone users. However, unlike Twitter, it was only available in the United States at the time. It was spread around the world on May 16th.

Twitter Spaces dedicated tab

Tech Crunch first reported that the company offers Spaces its own tabs on the app. It will be added to the existing options in the navigation bar.

When the rollout is complete, you will see five icons on the bar.

However, the Space Discovery tab is currently only available to some original Space Beta users. Approximately 500 selected pioneering users are still testing, so they can enjoy it first.

What do you expect

A Twitter spokeswoman told Engadget that a new tab will show details for each room. The name of the host and its participants is displayed to the user. This helps determine if people are interested in entering a “space”.

The new tabs allow users to discover more conversations outside their circle. We recommend a room even if you don’t have followers. This also expects the host to meet more viewers outside the close network.

Engadget added that the new update creates a fleet-space distinction. Currently, two new features of Twitter are packed into the home section.

The app improvements were first suggested by app analyst Jane Wong on March 18th. In the leak, a space tab was displayed in the middle of the navigation bar.

