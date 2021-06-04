Redmi Note 10S Review: Non-critical upgrades





The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is the fourth smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 lineup, including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. With the Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi wants to further narrow the gap between the Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 price ranges. Rs 14,999 is somewhere between the standard Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro, but Rs 2,500 higher than the standard version. The Redmi Note 10S is a slight upgrade to the Redmi Note 10 (review) due to its built-in MediaTek Helio G95 processor and new primary camera. Otherwise, it’s the same phone as the Redmi Note 10, and both are visually indistinguishable. So what exactly can you get for the Note 10S by paying extra money? This is what we found.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Performance Review

The Redmi Note 10S features a MediaTek Helio G95 processor with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G76 graphics. The CPU has two performance cores operating at 2.05GHz and six power-efficient cores operating at 2.0GHz. It can be selected with a combination of up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage options. The Helio G95 first debuted in Realme 7 and has since been included in mobile phones such as the Narzo 20 Pro. Receives a 6GB + 128GB variant for review and runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5. The phone also has a micro SD card for storage expansion.

For daily use, the Redmi Note 10S provided stable performance with no system stress delays or slowdowns. Browsing online, checking social media handles, and playing games was easy, but there were few signs of stress on the phone.

The Redmi Note 10S scored 327219 points in the AnTuTu benchmark, beating the Narzo 30A and Redmi Note 10. Core benchmark. For some reason, the Redmi Note 10S unit did not run 3DMark, GFXBench, and Gamebench.

That said, games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Asphalt 9, and Free Fire ran smoothly with high graphics on the Redmi Note 10S. I played COD Mobile multiple times on my phone and it ran smoothly without any major obstacles. When playing COD Mobile, we consistently offered 50-60 FPS. However, don’t expect anything more from the phone as it will start to get stressed under intensive tasks. For example, COD Mobile had to restore the graphics settings to their defaults. This is because maximizing in one round puts a heavy burden on phone performance. The phone got warm to some extent between game sessions, but it’s perfectly fine for such graphic-intensive tasks.

MIUI 12.5 running on the Redmi Note 10S is fast and easy to use. Lots of customization options such as themes, always-on, gesture support, and game turbo mode. The Redmi Note 10S has dual stereo speakers, which are fairly loud, but not unusual. The power button on the phone doubles as a fingerprint reader, allowing you to unlock the phone immediately.

I think the Redmi Note 10S will perform best under balanced workloads and will also guarantee long-term performance sustainability. It works smoothly in everyday activities, such as listening to music, watching videos, browsing the internet, and checking feeds on social media, and also provides smooth gaming performance.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Battery Review

The Redmi Note 10S has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging right out of the box. In normal use, the Redmi Note 10S easily lasted for over a day and a half without getting in the way of the game. If you like mobile games and want to play for hours on end, you can expect a day’s worth of juice. With the included 33W charging adapter, you can fully charge your phone in 75 minutes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Camera Review

The Redmi Note 10S has a quad camera on the back, just like the standard Redmi Note 10. However, the primary camera has been upgraded from 48MP on the Note 10 to 64MP on the Note 10S. The Redmi Note 10S has a 64MP primary camera that uses the OmniVision OV64B sensor and provides an f / 1.8 aperture. The remaining three cameras are the same as the regular Note 10, including an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 118-degree field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, a 13MP selfie camera is housed in a central punchhole notch cutout. The rear camera can record in 4K UHD at 30FPS and 1080p at up to 60FPS using features such as macro video mode and pro time-lapse mode.

The Redmi Note 10S produces decent pictures of natural colors during the day, but when you look closely at the image, it’s not sharp. Overall, the main camera produced good and usable images even during the day, although some images also appeared to be overexposed and slightly saturated. This phone also takes good close-up photos with details, textures and natural bokeh.

The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera produces images with low image detail and distortion around the edges. The ultra-wide-angle camera was able to capture accurate colors, but it wasn’t able to produce crisp images, and when zoomed in, only the center of the frame was clearly visible.

At night and in low light environments, the camera produced noisy, low-detail images. 64MP mode gave slightly better results at night, but unfortunately the image was not very clear even in night mode. That said, the low light performance of the Note 10S camera is unobtrusive, making it ideal for taking pictures during the day or in bright conditions.

The Redmi Note 10S also has a fixed-focus macro camera that can generate average photos, which is fraught with many mistakes. To take a decent macro photo, you need to be fairly close to the subject in the frame. Also, it is often very grainy, but with a decent color.

One of the problems that always bothered me was the slow running of the camera app, which takes a long time to capture a single photo. There was a noticeable delay in the shot after the shutter button was pressed, which slowed down the overall camera app. However, when it comes to photography, I like the daytime performance of the Note 10S’s camera, but I feel it’s a minor upgrade to a major scheme.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Design and Display Review

An affordable mobile phone, the Redmi Note 10S is made of plastic and is available in three colors: Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue. It is 8.3 mm thick and weighs 178 grams.

The curved back design and blue gradient finish make the phone fit snugly in your hand. It is not a fingerprint magnet, but it does leave stains. The volume rocker and power button are quite clicky, and the power button has a flat design that doubles as a fingerprint reader. The Redmi Note 10S also has an IP53 rating that protects it from regular splashes and dust ingress.

The Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that offers full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. There is a punch hole notch cutout in the center of the top, the bezel on three sides is narrow, and the chin is slightly wider. The screen does not support high refresh rates, but it is covered with a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.

The display of the Redmi Note 10S is bright and the color is good. The display menu has a built-in option that allows you to change the color scheme of your display to your liking. In our display tests, the screen was able to provide a brightness of 416 nits and a minimum brightness of 3 nits. The screen is highly readable by the sun’s rays and has a good viewing angle. Overall, the AMOLED display is very good and supports Widevine L1, so it’s easy to use to watch videos on YouTube or take a quick look at Netflix.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review Verdict

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is an attractive mobile phone to buy in the price range below Rs 15,000. It’s better than the Redmi Note 10, but the performance of the camera demanded more. Again, if you’re looking for a decent daily driver and can’t afford to increase your budget significantly, this is a good phone to buy. Run apps and games without sweating, and MIUI 12.5 offers more personalization options than ever before.

That said, if you’re especially looking for a phone that can provide excellent gaming performance and perform demanding tasks, you can check out my brother’s brother, the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The Redmi Note 10S is perfect for anyone at the crossroads of normal use and casual gaming. It’s a really shining place and don’t expect anything more.

