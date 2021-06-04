Chrome 91 warns users when installing untrusted extensions





Google has extended its extension-safe browsing feature in Chrome 91 to protect users when they install new extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

If the extension is not trusted by Extended Safe Browsing, Chrome will start displaying a new dialog to alert the user.

Last year, Google introduced enhanced safe browsing as an opt-in protection against phishing and malware sites, detecting cases where these sites could not be detected before users could visit them. This feature uses Chrome to share security data with the service and check for dangerous URLs in real time to determine if the site is a phishing site.

Google is now using extension-safe browsing to improve the management of developers publishing extensions to the Chrome Web Store. This can be an obstacle for developers of extensions who are new to the Chrome Web Store. It takes months after you adhere to Google’s policies to be considered credible.

“Extensions created by developers who follow the Chrome Web Store Developer Program Policy are considered trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing. To be trusted by new developers, respect these criteria. It will take at least a few months, “says Badr Salmi’s Google Safe Browsing and Chrome Security’s Varun Khaneja in a blog post.

“Ultimately, we strive to reach this status when all developers with compliant extensions meet these criteria. Currently, this is almost all extensions in the Chrome Web Store. It accounts for 75% and is expected to continue to grow as new developers become more trusted. “

The new framework for trusted developers follows Google’s year-long effort to clear the Chrome Web Store from fraud and phishing extensions. After the crackdown in August last year, millions of users installed 28 malicious extensions.

Chrome users[設定]Go to[プライバシーとセキュリティの設定]>[セキュリティ]>[セーフ ブラウジング]of[強化された保護]You can opt in for enhanced safe browsing by turning on the mode.

Keep in mind that this will allow the service to share data that is temporarily linked to your Google account when the user is signed in to Chrome.

However, Google claims that Chrome users with Enhanced Safe Browsing enabled are 35% less likely to succeed in phishing than others.

Google has also enhanced download protection with Enhanced Safe Browsing to increase protection when downloading potentially dangerous files from the web.

When it detects a suspicious file, it receives a warning and suggests sending it to the user for further analysis. The first check is done through the standard Google Safe Browsing service.

If you choose to send the file, Chrome will upload it to Google Safe Browsing. Google Safe Browsing uses static and dynamic analytic classifiers to scan files in real time.

After waiting for a while, Chrome will warn you if Safe Browsing determines that the file is unsafe. As always, you can ignore the warning and open the file without scanning. Uploaded files will be removed from Safe Browsing immediately after scanning.

