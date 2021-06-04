Why Google Shows Kannada as “India’s Ugly Language”: Description | Latest News India





Google recently garnered a lot of backlash in the country after showing Kannada, the predominantly spoken language in southwestern India, as the answer to a search query called “the ugliest language.”

Kannada-speaking people have accused search engine giants of insulting historically important languages ​​dating back more than 2,000 years. According to a widely shared image on social media, the answer to the question “What is the ugliest language in India?” Was Kannada. According to the screenshots of the search results, the answer is Kannada, spoken by about 40 million people in South India.

The Karnataka government also blamed this on Thursday and warned Google to take appropriate action. “This is very blameable. If Google or anyone else insults Kannada or insults Kannada, appropriate action will be taken,” said Kannada, a forest in Karnataka. And the Minister of Culture, Arvind Limbawali, said.

Limbawari also said the ministry’s minister was instructed to notify Google immediately after being briefed on the matter.

Meanwhile, the tech giant deleted the answer and apologized that the search results weren’t always complete. Google also said that if the problem was recognized, the relevant team would take immediate corrective action.

It also says it is working on continuous improvements to the algorithm and “does not reflect Google’s opinion.”

So what exactly happened?

Google search results are algorithmic and rely on keywords for your website and its online content. When the user enters a query, the algorithm searches the Internet for websites and articles with relevant keywords and produces what seems to be the best result.

This is commonly known as search engine optimization or SEO. Therefore, according to experts, the real culprit here is a site that may have created content based on these lines and used keywords.

In December 2018, Google CEO Sundar Pichai asked U.S. House of Representatives Zoe Lofgren to display an image of Donald Trump in a query related to the word “stupid,” after which the company found most of the search results, or He said he had no control. At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Pichai explained that search results are based on the Google Search Index, web pages, and the keywords and images attached to those pages.

US-based search engine giant Bengaluru Google noticed on Thursday that it was severely criticized for its Kannada search results, which had descriptors as the ugliest language.

Kannada Repulsion: A Google spokeswoman said that the way content is described on the Internet can have surprising results for certain queries, and companies take immediate corrective action when they recognize them. Said to take (AP)

Google’s search results, “What is the ugliest language in India?” Offended Kannada speakers inside and outside India, and search engine giants apologized and urged them to remove offensive answers.

New Delhi: U.S. technology giant Google told the High Court of Delhi on Wednesday that India’s new IT rules for social media companies do not apply to the company’s search service because they cannot be categorized like Twitter and Facebook.

