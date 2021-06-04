Samsung UK Announces Finalist for Solve for Tomorrow Competition – Samsung Newsroom UK





London, UK – June 2, 2021 – Samsung Electronics UK Ltd. today announced five finalists for the Solve for Tomorrow technology contest for young people. Held for the first time in the UK, the contest aims to provide bright young people with the opportunity to develop technology-focused ideas that will help them tackle one of the four major challenges facing society. I will. Education, social isolation, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability. Guided by a cohort of Samsung mentors and an ongoing workshop, the remaining five compete for a chance to win 10,000 prizes and secure six months of support from Samsung UK to help develop ideas. I will.

This is the first time the Solve for Tomorrow competition has been held in the UK and will be offered in partnership with Digital Catapult, the UK’s leading center for advanced digital technology innovation. We hope that this program will open the door to the next generation of innovators, provide a platform for their ideas, support them through mentor sessions and workshops, and support their growth and growth as they pass the screening phase. I will. No qualifications are required to participate in Solve for Tomorrow. It’s just a desire to make a difference in the world. Samsung plans to resume its second year of competition in 2021.

The five finalists embody the goals of Solve for Tomorrow, accept the impossible, and think out of the box. The team’s ideas provide a comprehensive solution to sustainability, education and social isolation issues.

The five finalist teams announced today are:

Curo – An advanced sustainable shopping platform for conscious consumers. Thanks to simple barcode scanning technology and a rating system, customers can make decisions about the sustainability of the product they are buying with the click of a button. The app aims to provide consumers with complete visibility into the environmental impact of their business, ethical behavior and corporate governance through third-party sustainability data. Edicat – Aims to support students deprived of their school system by providing a personalized learning plan designed by artificial intelligence (AI). The program uses cognitive diagnostic modeling and testing with machine learning to identify how students are working on curriculums across the country. The results identify gaps in student knowledge and create learning programs tailored to student needs. While students are working on this, Edicat will keep teachers up to date on a regular basis. Project Dignity – Address the issue of homelessness and consider how implementing its infrastructure can prevent sleep-deprived people from being deprived of their rights. The project provides a safe space for people who sleep in the wild to put their property, and also acts as a PO Box that provides the user with an address. Providing a fixed address is an important part of preventing the homeless from being excluded from society as they can open a bank account and receive important communications from important services such as housing. Zenbin – l helps simplify the UK’s approach to recycling by scanning barcodes and providing users with information about the recyclability of packages. It also takes into account the user’s location (if permitted) and provides guidance on where certain items can be collected if they differ from traditional recycling points and guidance on the recycling capabilities of certain local governments. To do. Gro – Instead of using water and nutrient solution, importantly, use a hydroponic system that boosts plant growth without soil. Nutrient-rich solutions are aired with a small air pump to increase nutrient absorption in the plant. This reduces evaporation and water usage by 98% and increases plant growth rates by up to 50%.[1]. Gro is smartly managed and uses a microprocessor and WiFi to communicate over the IoT framework to detect subtle plant deficiencies and diseases and attempt to fix them through the changes proposed in the growth program. ..

The five finalist teams will meet at Samsung KX in July after two rounds of review by a panel of technical experts and entrepreneurs, including Deputy Representative Kitram, Head of Innovation at Samsung Electronics R & D Institute UK. Ideas will be presented on the final pitch Samsung Design Europe Hong Yeo, Hong Yeo, non-executive director and venture partner of Digital Catapult at Merian Ventures Priya Guha, and Edward Evans, CEO of Social Tech Trust: Stated. In addition to 10,000 prizes and Samsung support for winning ideas, the contest runner-up will receive additional prizes and Samsung products.

Jessie Soohyun Park, Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Samsung Electronics UK, explained the announcement: If this was tomorrow’s generation, he would have been a good person. The enthusiasm and motivation of all the participants was inspiring and exciting for the next chapter of the Solve for Tomorrow contest. Good luck to all the finalists.

Geraldina Iraheta, Chief Commercial Officer of Digital Catapult, continued: The ideas of the finalists are evolving through mentoring sessions and workshops, and it’s great that they are developing and growing their projects. It is clear that the entire team is here to make long-term changes, using advanced digital technology to bring about meaningful social and sustainable impacts. The sky is really the limit. I was excited to see where the final stages of the competition would lead us.

For more information on the Solve for Tomorrow contest, please visit www.samsung.com/uk/solvefortomorrow.

[1] Numerical value based on initial product test

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos