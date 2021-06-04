This leaked Snapdragon chipset has the potential to power the best Android phones in 2022.





Currently, most of the top Android phones from the OnePlus 9 range to the US version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 are equipped with the Snapdragon 888, but next year it will be old news and we’ve already heard about its successors. If the latest leak is accurate, it can be a major upgrade.

Evan Blass, a well-established leaker, leaked a lot of details about the unnamed chipset, including apparently being manufactured on a 4nm process. This is down from 5nm on the Snapdragon 888 and is a change that is likely to lead to increased power and efficiency.

But that’s hardly surprising, but even more surprising is the apparent Adreno 730 GPU. This is from the Snapdragon 888’s Adreno 660 GPU, but this was a 10 number jump because last year’s flagship chipset (Snapdragon 865) had an Adreno 650 GPU to do the number jumps in context 70 Number jump.

“The SM8450 is Qualcomm’s next-generation premium system-on-chip (SoC). It integrates with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. Manufactured on a 4nm process.” Pic.twitter.com/u1GXMhOWBf2021 June 3, 2014

see next

Of course, these numbers aren’t necessarily important, but as PhoneArena points out, a few years ago the Snapdragon 845 last discovered a similar surge.

The rest of the leaked components also seem to lead to notable upgrades, such as the new Spectra 680 ISP (Image Signal Processor), which replaces the Snapdragon 888’s Spectra 580, and the new Snapdragon X65 5G modem.

Some of these improvements sound as expected, but when combined, they can significantly improve graphics processing in particular, and can be totally improved. If this leak is correct and the numbers are important, let’s take a pinch of it for now.

In any case, I hope this new Snapdragon chipset is as promising as rumored. Because the OnePlus 10, Samsung Galaxy S22 range US models, Sony Xperia 1 IV, and at least the first half of next year. So if this is a really big boost, these phones can be even more exciting than usual.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos