Create a table based on Google Sheets





This article describes how to create a table in everviz based on Google Sheets Spreadsheets.

Connect to a spreadsheet #

Before you start, make sure your Google Sheets are published, and then follow these steps to load data from your Google Sheets into Table Editor.

Table wizard[データのインポート]In steps[Google スプレッドシートを接続]Click the button.

Setting connection parameters #

[Google スプレッドシートに接続]Click the button to display the dialog.

Copy the published Google Sheets link and paste it into the following field,[シートを接続]Just select the button.

If your dataset is a bit more sophisticated with multiple tabs, or if you only need a subset of the data displayed[詳細設定]You can select a button. You will see several more options.

See the table below.

FieldDescription Google Spreadsheet ID Use browser URL or entire url ID Worksheet Google Spreadsheet can contain multiple sheets. This field must be a number from 1 to n. The first sheet of the spreadsheet will be 1, the second will be 2, and so on. Note that you will need to update this field if you want to reorder the sheets later. Starting line This field requires a number from 0. The first line is 0, the second is 1, and so on. If you want to use the entire sheet, leave the field blank. Ending line This field requires a number from 0. The first line is 0, the second line is 1, and so on. If you want to use the entire sheet, leave the field blank. Start Column This field requires a number from 0. The first column is 0, the second column is 1, and so on. If you want to use the entire sheet, leave the field blank. End Column This field requires a number from 0. The first column is 0, the second column is 1, and so on. If you want to use the entire sheet, leave the field blank.

When you’re done, click the Connect Sheet button to connect the table to Google Sheets

Useful tips #Format table cells as text #

Our editor tries to guess the format most accurately based on the data from Google. However, this may not be reliable for some datasets.

This means that some numeric formats you did in Google Sheets may not be automatically taken over by everviz.

A hint in that case is to format the cells in Google Sheets as text for now. Learn more about formatting text in Google Sheets.

