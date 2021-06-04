Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Rios Aims to Break the “Glass Wall”





There is currently some talk about how small investors have rewritten the rules of small investment with internet bulletin boards, gamed trading apps, and a little flashmob-style activity, and GameStop stocks broke through the ceiling. Is a financial fff story, a caution story.

In a recent broad conversation with Karen Webster, Rosa Rosie Rios, the 43rd US Treasury Officer and a newly appointed board member of blockchain and crypto solutions company Ripple, is particularly female. And for people, we discussed the dangers and rewards of democratizing market access: the colors she faces what she calls glass walls, not glass ceilings.

The recent Robin Hood and GameStop turmoil serves as an example of what individual investors would do more overall if finance were to be more democratized, she said.

As Rios sees, Robin Hood’s theme is to provide access to groups who may not have had access to anything in these free transactions, which is actually very innovative. did. It really confused how larger institutions thought about trade. Whether fidelity or shwab, they obeyed this destroyer. [and] I think that is the only important message.

But she added that given what’s unique to GameStop and Reddit, she thinks there’s still a lot of work to be done to get something innovative.

Webster has expressed concern about the power of social media influencers to leverage internet-connected app technology to encourage novice investors to sink their savings into speculative new asset types, and regulators say investors Asked how to define and crack down on spaces to thwart the genocide.

Rios said it suggests that more such small investor rebellions could occur in the near future. Governments and regulators are usually not preemptive, It’s responsive. There are many other disruptors in the payments sector who haven’t yet had such a critical path in a well-guided and well-prepared way.

If anything [this is] The process that everyone learns.I trust very much [SEC Chairman] With Gary Jensler [the Biden administration] In terms of starting these conversations, she said, they haven’t actually started.

Rios also told Webster that it is our responsibility to think about ways to move forward, as parents, educators and officials, while portraying the crypto epidemic as the era of western pioneering of the Internet. .. [with crypto, connected] In a way that makes sense, without delaying innovation.

Hunt unicorns, defend cryptography, vie for access

From the role of social media in the first African-American presidential campaign to the alleged election intervention in recent years, Rios tells Webster that innovation is both a risk and a reward, citing the strengths and weaknesses of social media. He said it’s a double-edged sword to create. The next wave of job creation, whether cyber, virtual currency, artificial intelligence, or the wave of the future, is still in its innovation space. I think, she said.

To accelerate this arrival of inclusive innovation and bring access to finance into the limelight, Rios co-founded a streaming show and channel Unicorn Hunters. Unicorn Hunters borrows a bit from ABCs Shark Tank to allow casual investors to participate in initial public offering (IPO) investments rather than investing in entrepreneurial retail products. The opportunity came after Rios joined the Biden administration’s financial transition team.

The VC world, the seed funding world, is a very closed system for accessible financial institutions, Rios said. Bringing these opportunities to casual investors, while encouraging research and fully understanding the risks involved, is an opportunity for people who have had little or no access to them, especially for women and people of color. Brings.

While these efforts are important, Rios quoted a recent report on venture capital financing as evidence that there is still a long way to go. Of the $ 150 billion VC allocated in 2020, it was directed to women. It was only 2.2%, she said.

Regarding her new role on Ripple’s board, Rios said blockchain and cryptocurrencies have great potential for the kind of access and inclusion she has spent advancing her career.

Rios told Webster that he chose Ripple, calling this an option that the model is set to do something good. I did it before. It is clear that it is used by financial institutions. It is used globally. It’s good to receive the application and provide it to many people around the world as a very good executable resource.

Framework to protect the blockchain

Cryptocurrencies can democratize global access to the financial system, but are currently cut off from the connected economy of tens of millions of onboarders. It is also a serious criminal opportunity. As Webster said, a big use case for Bitcoin is the currency of crime on the dark web. It’s still the same. Without Bitcoin as a currency, ransomware as a service would not have existed.

Calling the acronym cloud of other agencies that act as DOJs, SECs, CFPBs, CFTCs, FinCENs, and other agencies that still lack an enforcement framework is between the public and private sectors. I think it will be a collaborative effort. What’s behind the curtain, how blockchain actually works, and unfortunately how crypto is used to fund the dark web and other illicit activities. Much work is still needed in terms of actually knowing what is being done.

For those who are involved in currency design in Japan [since 2008]In the context, now, 13 years later, governments are usually followers, not leaders. That would also be the case for cryptocurrencies, she said. All we can do is hopefully move the conversation in the right direction.

