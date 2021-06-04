Battlegrounds Mobile India gets PUBG Mobile UAZ off-road tough ride, teaser revealed





The official release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn’t been announced yet, but developer Krafton is slowly breaking down the fragmentary parts of the game. The new BR title has been confirmed to get the popular Erangel and Sanhok maps, but the new teaser reveals a game that also gets the popular PUBG Mobile vehicle.Read also-How to watch “The Family Man” Season 2 for free (legally) on Amazon Prime Video

Battlegrounds Mobile India Acquires PUBG Mobile’s UAZ Off-Road Vehicle

Battlegrounds Mobile India has revealed on its official Twitter handle that an off-road vehicle labeled UAZ will be available on the Erangel map. The vehicles shown on PUBG Mobile’s Erangel map are basically the major four-wheeled vehicles that are difficult to destroy. This vehicle has an open hood and is one of the fastest vehicles in the BR game. It can carry four people across the entire map. Read also-WhatsApp Multi-Device Description: How does it work and when will it be released?

“Tighten your seat belts! Vehicle advantage is everything you need to dominate the battlefield! UAZ occupies a special place in our minds and waits to drive the battleground. I’m reading the tweet “I can’t cut it!”Read also-Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T may arrive with the latest Bluetooth support

In addition to the Erangel map, Krafton’s new BR game is expected to hold a Miramar map set in Mexico and feature data mined vehicles.

Teaser confirmed the existence of a tough car, but did not share details of the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Many reports speculate that the game will be launched on the server on June 18th. The BR title is said to be delivered to the popular PUBG Mobile as a tweaked version with some country-specific features, such as a privacy policy for minors.

Krafton recently announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India has achieved more than 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play store. Of these, 7.6 million were achieved on the first day of pre-registration. The pre-registration, which began on May 18, bundled several rewards, including reconnaissance masks, reconnaissance costumes, Celebration Expert titles, and 300 AG.

