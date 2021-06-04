Sony PSVR Spotlight doesn’t provide PSVR 2 details, but there are plenty of initial looks for VR games





A complete list of upcoming PSVR games

Sniper Elite VRWondererFrackedAfter the Falls Wind and Leaf Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey Storm: Castle of Sin

Sony has already begun announcing PS VR 2 for the PS5, but the company continues to work on the aging VR headset released in 2016. To that end, Sony announces seven new PS VR titles. Did. .

At Sony’s PSVR Spotlight yesterday (June 3rd), details of various games were shared. Some were announced before the show, including the Rebellions stealth-based FPS Sniper Elite VR and the M-Theorys adventure game Wanderer, but Sony has definitely provided new details and trailers for these multi-platform titles.

For example, fans could see an interesting new wanderer trailer that briefly portrayed the time-jumping feat of the game’s main character, Asher Neumann. Usher is trying to change the future with a special wristwatch inherited from his grandfather. Players need to solve puzzles, participate in unique action sequences, and basically guide their heroes through this story-driven VR experience.

Currently, M-Theorys Wanderer has no release date. Hopefully it will be available on PSVR, Oculus and Steam VR later this year. Sony shared when Sniper Elite VR will be available for purchase. At this time, the WW2 shooter will be released for PSVR (and other platforms) on July 8, 2021.

The PSVR spotlight also revealed the release date for Trebuchets Winds & Leaves. Introducing July 27, this fascinating survival game uses special tools and abilities, including devices that save time and rapidly age what’s planted nearby, planting a variety of trees. Keeping the leaves imposes on the player to bring them back to life in a barren world.

Fracked (Image credit: Sony)

One of the highlights of the show featured enhanced gameplay footage of Fracked, an action-packed FPS developed specifically for PSVR by nDreams (Phantom: Covert Ops, Far Cry VR). In it, you can see a namonaki hero defeat many enemies with a machine gun and shotgun combo as he traverses a construction site in a snow-covered mountainous area. We don’t see much about plots and there is no release date other than “this summer”. Still, what was shown was pretty interesting to watch.

After the Fall (Image courtesy of Sony)

Another highlight is Vertigo Games After the Fall. This four-player survival horror game, coming this summer, features an eerie atmosphere, fast-paced action, and a ton of undead monsters. Vertigo is known for offering exciting zombie-filled fun, Arizona Sunshine is worth buying a PSVR, and After the Fall seems to be an evolution of its predecessor. Itll also has cross-platform multiplayer support. Survival horror fans should always be aware of after-the-fall.

Puzzle Bobble (Image courtesy of Sony)

Sony has confirmed that it has announced several new games during the PSVR spotlight. Survios, the developer of Creed: Rise to Glory and The Walking Dead Onslaught, has worked with Taito to announce a 3D version of the classic puzzle bobble game. Puzzle Bobble 3D: This new entry, called the Vacation Odyssey, keeps the series cute. Yes, Bab and Bob are back and resume mysterious gameplay. The difference here is that the bubble floats in a three-dimensional cluster that can rotate in real time. The idea is to fire and pop (as before) bubbles that match these clusters, keeping in mind that you are playing in 3D space with your own physics. Some solutions require sharp eyes and accurate shots.

Arashi: Castle of Sin (Image courtesy of Sony)

Arashi: “Castle of Sin” also appeared for the first time in the program. Currently being developed by Endeavor One, this new stealth game is set in feudal Japan. Players wear Kenshiro’s shoes, the last survivor of the Arashi family seeking revenge for the murdered clan. Players will sneak through different environments, using swords, bows, traps, and trusted wolf companions to defeat enemies, and the game will only be released on PSVR later this summer.

The only downside to the presentation is that Sony didn’t mention anything about the PSVR 2, and the company’s blog explained that the spotlight wouldn’t share details about the PS5 headset, but it’s still a bit disappointing. I hope PSVR 2 is backward compatible with all these new titles.

The best Oculus Quest 2 sale of the day

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos