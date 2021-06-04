Waymo One can now book rides via Google Maps





Listen to this article

Waymo One, a fully self-driving ride-hailing service, today announced that users in the Phoenix area of ​​Arizona can now view Waymo One as an option when planning their trips on Google Maps. Previously, this service was only available via the Waymo app.

This announcement should make it easier for a wider range of users to access the service. However, according to the company, the initial integration with Google Maps will only be on Android devices. Therefore, iPhone users have to wait. In addition, users cannot fully book a ride on Google Maps. You must install the Waymo ride-hailing app to complete a ride-hailing reservation and pay for the ride-hailing service. Given that Google Maps and Waymo share the same parent company (Alphabet), this integration makes perfect sense from a roadmap perspective.

The announcement will draw attention to the availability of the Waymo service to new users who wish to dispatch vehicles within their current service area. Users must select the Transportation option (or icon) in Google Maps to see the options. In addition to seeing public transport options and other ride-hailing services (by human drivers) such as Lyft, users in the Phoenix area will see Waymo One as an option to complete their ride.

Note that The Robot Report Podcast featured an interview with blogger JJRicks about recent events he experienced while riding in a Waymo One-driven vehicle.

Waymo is cautiously expanding its Waymo One service to address various issues in the operation of driverless ride-hailing services. Although the vehicle itself has no physical driver, Waymo maintains the vehicle’s “Wrangler” crew. Waymo aims to expand its service to other markets, including San Francisco, California, in the near future.

