Counter-Strike: Global Offensive frees players from ranked matchmaking





Free-to-play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players will no longer be able to earn XP, ranks, drops or assign skill groups due to the latest changes in valves to the game’s prime system.

CS: GO, which became free just three years ago, separates paid players from free players with prime status. Initially, paid opponents benefited from prime-only matchmaking and special rewards, but non-prime players continued to have access to ranked play and eventually joined the prestigious prime pool. It was.

“Unfortunately, over time, these benefits have become an incentive for villains to hurt the experience of both new and existing players,” Valve wrote in a blog post. “So today we are reviewing our offerings to new players.

“New players can continue to play all game modes, play on community servers, and play workshop maps, but no longer receive XP, ranks, drops, or skill groups. These features are now only available to players with prime status. “

Unfortunately, F2P players will not be able to climb the Global Elite. However, they are not completely locked out of matchmaking. Rather, Valve also introduced unranked matchmaking this week. It’s a system that matches players based on the skills they perceive, but it doesn’t earn or rank up XP. Prime players can also join if they feel they need to play without worrying about their rank, or if they want to play with friends of significantly different tiers.

If you’re currently worried about losing your ranking as a free player, Valve promises that if you buy a Prime Upgrade within the next two weeks, your XP and rank will be taken over. Otherwise, it goes back to the bottom you go. sorry.

