MIT researchers create programmable digital fibers that can be sewn onto fabrics





A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) invented a fiber with digital capabilities that can sense, store, analyze, and infer activity after being sewn on a shirt. Yoel Fink, a professor and principal investigator at the Research Institute of Electronics and a senior author of the study, states that these fibers increase the likelihood of revealing the background of hidden patterns in the human body. The data can be used to monitor physical fitness and medical reasoning and help detect illness early.

According to researchers, the new digital fibers are sewn into the fabric and will not break after washing at least 10 times. This fiber was created with the help of hundreds of square silicon microscale digital chips placed on the platform. We then used it to create thin, flexible, needle-passable polymer fibers.

According to researchers, digital fiber can write, store, and read that information, such as 767Kb full-color short movie files and 0.48Mb music files, allowing it to store large amounts of memory. Such files can be stored for two months without power.

According to a MIT News report, Fink said: This is a new dimension of information content for textiles, allowing fabrics to be literally programmed.

Gabriel Rok, a PhD student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the lead author of the study, said that when you put the fiber in a shirt, you don’t feel it at all. Is it there? I don’t know, “Loke said.

Loke added that digital fiber opens up several opportunities and solves some of the functional fiber problems.

Digital fibers can store a lot of memory, so one of the ideas that surprised researchers came up with the idea of ​​using this fiber in wedding dresses that store digital music in the weave of the fabric.

In addition, the fiber also contains a neural network of 1,650 connections in its memory. Well, what does it do? To explain this, researchers sewed fibers around the underarms of the shirt and collected 270 minutes of surface temperature data for the person wearing the cloth. Next, we analyzed how these data correspond to various physical activities. They found that the fiber could identify with 96% accuracy what the person wearing it was doing, they said.

And, according to researchers, this analytical power may reach the stage of real-time sensing and warning of changes in health conditions such as decreased respiratory function and arrhythmias. For now, the fiber is controlled externally by a device, but researchers say the next step is to develop a microchip that can be connected inside the fiber itself.

And, according to researchers, this analytical power may reach the stage of real-time sensing and warning of changes in health conditions such as decreased respiratory function and arrhythmias. For now, the fiber is controlled externally by a device, but researchers say the next step is to develop a microchip that can be connected inside the fiber itself.





