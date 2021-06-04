India’s Ugly Language? Google had the answer (and caused a backlash).





It was a strange, unanswered question. Still, it was in the minds of at least one Google user in India.

What is the country’s ugliest language?

For those who recently entered a question in the platform’s search bar, the algorithm generated a confident fact box for the answer, a language called Kannada, spoken by tens of millions of people in southern India.

Knowing the results, many of them were not satisfied.

Several Karnataka politicians, home to most Kannada speakers, have expressed anger this week by visiting social media.

Legal action will be taken against @Google for defamatory image of our beautiful language! Alabind Limbabali, Minister of Forestry in Karnataka and a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, tweeted Wednesday. I said:

Google apologized for being misleading and offensive on Thursday, and also removed the Kannada facts box.

But the failure and the reaction from Mr Limba Bali and other conservative politicians in other states had already been taken up by major Indian media outlets. By Friday, you’ll see the top search results What’s the ugliest language in the world? It was an article about Google’s apology for answering.

This episode shows an error in the fact box, a feature that Google created seven years ago. Boxes called highlighted snippets contain information that your company’s algorithms get from third-party sources. It usually appears above the link that pops up in Google search results.

The company states that highlighted snippets are working well, based on usage statistics and ratings from people paid to assess the quality of search engine search results. We also admit that we sometimes misinterpret the facts and get lost in the realm of opinion.

Google India apologized Thursday for saying that searches aren’t always perfect. How you describe your content on the Internet can give surprising results for certain queries.

To say the least.

Earlier this year, a search for why Google was banned from China returned a fact box collected from the nationalist state-owned tabloid. So-called democratic values.

The box did not mention cyberattacks that the company cited as a direct reason to shut down search engines in China. It also doesn’t mention that most Google services are widely blocked from the Chinese internet.

Google also can’t trust whether it’s a reliable source of information.

Search Does Google lie to you? A fact box containing the following answers will be generated. Google doesn’t answer questions (sic), so it doesn’t lie.

This is taken from an article in The Australian, accusing the company of stealing content and posting it directly on its site. In this article, the citation was used as an ironic reference to the first result of the search query. Can Google lie?

Kannada, where Google’s fact box is India’s ugliest language, is part of the Dravidian family, which is native to South India and is thousands of years old.

This week’s snuff wasn’t the first time Kannada-speaking people said their language wasn’t respected.

Karnataka influenced many of India’s most famous novelists, RK Narayan’s novels and short stories. A popular television version of his work in the 1980s was produced in Hindi, the most common language in the country, with Kannada subtitles. Although Narayan wrote in English, some critics said the adaptation should be in Kannada, or at least dubbed in Kannada.

Critic Prativananda Kumar wrote in 2012 that it was very likely that the dubbing took place during production.

Google doesn’t have a fact box for that.

