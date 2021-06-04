General Catalyst Catherine Boyle Invests in Civic Tech





In the coming decades, the United States will face some very serious challenges, including stopping environmental damage, rebuilding infrastructure, reinventing education, defending against new geopolitical threats, and adventuring on Mars. Face to face. Traditionally, we expect the federal government to address these issues, but that tradition may be over.

The technical talent needed to tackle our biggest problems is currently working in the private sector. Because there is money there. And too many talented people spend their days on trivial issues like ad tech algorithms and photo-sharing apps.

Catherine Boyle [Photo: courtesy of General Catalyst]Venture capital firm General Catalyst Catherine Boyle has launched a new investment sector within the fund to focus tech workers on key issues with new ideas. Transportation, infrastructure.

“Most of our treatises are that innovative companies can fill in the gaps in existing government agencies,” Boyle told Fast Company.

Boyle will be working in this division from a new home in Miami. She believes she can better understand the area of ​​Civic Tech startups from a far-flung perspective from high-tech industry centers such as the Bay Area and Austin. I am.

Boyle and General Catalyst have already bet on what they call “Civic Tech.” Crunchbase shows that General Catalyst has participated in Anduril Industries’ three funding rounds. Anduril Industries is a defense startup that manufactures autonomous drone surveillance systems founded by Palmer Luckey.

Boyle’s investment theory recognizes that engineers, designers, programmers and data scientists are unlikely to cut their salaries and move from San Francisco to Washington to work for government agencies. Innovation happens in the private sector. Her new fund raises awareness that governments should rely more on private sector start-ups (Civic Tech start-ups) to find new approaches to the major challenges we face as a society. It is a part.

Where is the talent

Boyle says there was a time in the United States where entering the profession of civil servants within the government was a source of social reputation and a decent salary. This attitude among experts is John F. Kennedy. I was influenced by the famous words of the president. “Rather than asking what the country does for you, ask what you can do for it.” This maxim was in the midst of the Cold War (and the Space Race) when Americans, regardless of political party, felt the presence of a common enemy in the Soviet Union.

How have the times changed? We live in a polarized society with a strong distrust of government, and as a result, working within government is no longer popular.

“The best software development talent is to optimize apps on Facebook or cloud infrastructure software on Amazon,” said Anduril, who co-founded and is now the Founders Fund (Founders Fund is an investor in Anduril). Says Trae Stephens, a partner at.

Other technicians are dragged into the ocean of niche ad tech startups, dragged into ad-centric giants like Google, and tempted by high salaries on Wall Street.

Even those who are interested in solving social problems are unlikely to do so from within the government, Boyle says. “Look at the young people who are crazy about education … they often said,” I’m going to be a teacher or work for the Ministry of Education, “she said in a recent deep-end podcast. “Now they will say,’Do you want to get an MBA or go to Silicon Valley to set up an education company?'”

Software eats up government

On the other hand, there is growing recognition that many of the government’s biggest challenges are actually software issues. Even a fighter ordered by the military is actually just millions of lines of code in an airplane’s aluminum wrapper (more realistic if the airplane is piloted by AI).

Government software development must begin with the work of bringing its own systems to the 21st century. Updating these systems within the federal agency is the main task of the US Digital Services (USDS), which was founded within the Obama White House and was primarily adopted by Silicon Valley. It is a so-called “startup” staffed by engineers. This led to the establishment of other innovation centers within the government, such as the 18th floor and the Defense Digital Service within the Secretary of Defense.

USDS continued to be funded during the Trump administration, but Silicon Valley residents were far less likely to move to Washington for government jobs.

Boyle wrote in the Rambler newsletter in January: “There used to be a cool president who invited all the cool tech guys to work in Washington, but now they’re making Spotify podcasts and Netflix documentaries.”

During the Trump administration, many high-tech workers joined a civil service organization working with the government, Code for America CEO Amanda Renteria told me in March. Code for America is a state and local government. We are working with you to create new service delivery policies, systems, and websites.

“The big’Aha’is that the external ecosystem has actually been built in the last four years,” says Renteria. “More coordination is being made between Civic Tech organizations. [such as Code for America] Than before. “

Appearance

The government is already relying on tech companies to solve the world’s biggest problems. In aerospace, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is very likely to offer a rocket that will take us to Mars. Will be high. Anduril Yes, it may help protect American soldiers from drone attacks someday. Shield AI software could allow US soldiers to operate swarms of drones where GPS is not available.

There is growing awareness within defense agencies that major government defense contractors, such as Raytheon and Boeing, cannot keep up with the speed of innovation of private-sector defense starters when it comes to creating future weapons and defense systems. Defense agencies are trying to come up with ways to work better and faster with defense technology startups. They are also trying to rely more on startups to envision the technologies that are essential to solving major tactical problems on the battlefield of the future.

Of course, Silicon Valley is far superior to Washington in developing software as well as consumer and enterprise software, Boyle said. One of the reasons private technology companies are driving software innovation is the incentive to benefit from developing consumer or enterprise software that can serve millions of users. But it also has something to do with how to fund the development of destructive software, Boyle says.

“By combining the speed at which software can scale with monetary policy that encourages capital to flow into the private market, venture capital is the most efficient incentive system for solving civil problems, Boyle said in a newsletter. It became. ” (The ability of pension funds to invest in startups in the 1970s and the reduction in capital gains tax led to the VC boom.) “What companies can achieve within the investment period of venture funds is more than what politicians can achieve. Is also much larger. In the second presidential term. “

Many defense starters know that governments are often not ready to test and scale their products at the speed companies and investors want. But Boyle says general catalysts want to work with the government to invest in non-functional start-ups.

“The procurement process is always difficult, but what we see is that the founders learn more about how they work in the process and the government better understands the needs and pace of startups. That’s what Boyle says. “There are now enough companies, like SpaceX and Anduril, to scale up through government contracts, and Silicon Valley is the system needed to survive long and complex sales cycles. We’re building our knowledge. “(SpaceX and Anduril have no harm in having a wealthy founder to watch over them in a lean era.)

Boyle also wants to fund Civic Tech startups that are completely independent of government contracts.

Motivation by influence

Boyle’s treatise is based on provable reality. The private sector is a gathering place for talent, and it doesn’t change quickly. The government will not be paralyzed. Bipartisanism persists in Washington and elsewhere.

But can current and future Civic Tech startups compete with Silicon Valley giants for high salaries, industry cash, and perks in search of talent?

The truth is that for many engineers, money and status are not everything.

“The benefits of these companies may be appealing, but college graduates want to work on missions that are likely to have a big impact, such as aerospace, defense, and education,” Boyle said. I will. “Companies that can clearly demonstrate their strong and unique mission are always more likely to hire talented people.”

She also looks at the example of a successful civic tech company like SpaceX, where young engineers work on big problem areas that affect millions of people, while at the same time being good at well-known companies. He points out that he offers both opportunities to earn a salary ..

As national problems become more difficult, more young engineers may choose that path.

