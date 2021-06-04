I just found the lost AirTag.





I’m interested in Apple AirTags. I’ve been a longtime fan of Tile tags, so I had to get some Tile tags as I was passing in front of the Apple Store.

But I wanted to test how good they were, rather than attaching them to my valuable items. I’ve documented some tests here and here. One of my AirTags is cold in a small Scottish village and I’m testing it for weathering (I’ll pick it up on my way home if I remember).

I was testing if the iPhone could pick up the AirTag left on the side of the road in the car. The problem was that when I did the testing and then returned to pick up the AirTag, the local government decided it was time to mow the grass on the side of the road.

AirTag was gone. I thought the story would end there, but it wasn’t.

Must Read: “It feels like Apple doesn’t know how to fix a notification bug,” says one of the affected users.

I was convinced that AirTag wouldn’t withstand the blades and swells of cutting grass. However, about 20 minutes after I learned that I was gone, I received a notification that I had been witnessed in a nearby town (I had the notification turned on).

The location indicated that it was detected on the road, so I speculated that it was in the car and that the car had an iPhone and quietly overtook someone looking for AirTags. I did a drive-by in the area, but it wasn’t there.

Well, first of all, I was impressed by the durability of AirTags. Roadside mowing is not a subtlety, but the tag survived.

But the story doesn’t end there.

The other day, while writing an article about updating AirTag firmware, I noticed that AirTag was pinging that location again. It’s been about 3 weeks since I went missing.

Oh, let’s go get it.

After that, I noticed that it was 175 miles away.

The lost AirTag is here

Well, I was standing up for a small road trip.

Then, I could see the place.

It was on the outskirts of the Scottish town of Wick. At landfills and recycling sites.

I went a considerable distance.

Well, you can’t get it back from there.

I’ll update this article when more pings come from there, but I was fascinated by the fact that I was able to ping the location again. The location was very accurate and appeared to be on the truck in the unloading area.

There must have been someone nearby who had an iPhone.

If nothing else, it’s my AirTag closure. I’m sorry, Lil Buddy, I didn’t mean to lose you.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos