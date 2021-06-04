Google co-founder Page and Brin sell alphabet stock after years of no sales





2008 Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Corbis via Getty Images

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have begun selling shares of the tech giant for the first time in about four years, after not selling any shares of Alphabet since 2017. More than double. ..

Page and Brin are the eighth and ninth wealthiest people in the world, with a total of about $ 448 million worth of alphabet stocks over the past month, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sold. Brin is now on sale and is currently bringing home about $ 122 million after tax from sales from May 7th to May 11th. He sold an additional $ 41 million worth of shares, close to $ 160 million after tax deductions this year. Sales are only a small part of each person’s net worth.

Brin’s last sale of Alphabet shares was in November 2017, but Page hasn’t sold any shares since February of the same year. At the time of the Forbes 2017 Worlds Billionaires list, Brin was worth $ 39.8 billion and Page was worth $ 40.7 billion. After recent stock trading, Forbes estimates that Brin is currently worth $ 100 billion and Page is worth $ 103.2 billion.

It’s not immediately clear why the pair resumed the sale of shares, and an Alphabet spokeswoman hasn’t responded to requests for comment by the time this article was published. In December 2019, Page and Brin resigned from Alphabet’s CEO and President positions, respectively, but they remain on the board of directors and both have a majority of voting rights. Even after the recent sale, they still hold more than 51% of Alphabets’ voting rights. That is, they can make board office decisions at a company in Mountain View, California.

Since resigning from his daily position, Page and Brin have been unobtrusive. Bayshore Global Management, a family office that manages Brins’ assets, opened a new location in Singapore last October. His charity, the Sergey Brin Family Foundation, reportedly donated $ 104 million to the Covid-19 relief effort. Recent news about Page is even less. Other than Alphabet, he is known as an investor in the troubled flying car company Kitty Hawk. When Alphabet was asked to testify in Congress in 2020, it was CEO Sundar Pichai who got the public attention.

