Microsoft Teams: This is when the call gets end-to-end encryption





E2EE finally supports Microsoft Teams VoIP calls to enhance the privacy of ad hoc conversations.

Microsoft Teams will be more secure next month.

Microsoft Teams is getting another update, including the addition of fully encrypted voice calls for desktop and mobile users.

Beginning in July, Teams one-on-one Voice over IP (VoIP) calls will be protected by end-to-end encryption, enhancing the privacy of ad hoc conversations that take place through the app.

Microsoft Teams end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for voice calls has been undertaken since March when Microsoft announced several security enhancements for remote work and conferencing platforms during the Ignite 2021 conference.

However, the exact arrival of E2EE was only confirmed this week via the Microsoft 365 roadmap. Encrypted VoIP calls will be available on Teams on desktop, mobile, iOS, and Android platforms starting mid-next month, providing additional options for users with sensitive online conversations.

Web users seem to miss encryption, at least initially. Roadmap notes state that IT managers can still control who in their organization can use E2EE.

Security has become an important battlefield for software companies in virtual conferencing and collaboration spaces.

In particular, E2EE has become a coveted standard as it now uses platforms such as Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet to connect with colleagues while working remotely.

Microsoft Teams encrypts data in transit and at rest, but E2EE does not currently cover video conferencing. E2EE means that the message is encrypted on the sender’s device and can only be decrypted on the recipient’s device.

Zoom, on the other hand, has full E2EE for video conferencing, both free and paid subscriber plans.

This week we announced more additions to the Teams platform, but security wasn’t too important.

Specifically, Microsoft is providing updates to Spotlight features. Designed for group presentations, Spotlight will soon allow presenters to highlight (or “spotlight”) up to seven participants at the same time during a Teams video call.

According to Microsoft’s 365 roadmap, new and improved spotlights will be rolled out to users starting this month, across Teams on desktop, mobile, and the web.

