Google Near France Antitrust Settlement; Zeta’s Global Goal IPO $ 273 Million





In this weekly segment, ExchangeWire keeps up to date with the major ad tech industries around the world. In this edition, Google is approaching a settlement in French antitrust law. Zeta Global is targeting an IPO of US $ 273 million ($ 192 million). And Skillz will acquire Aarki.

Google settles under French antitrust law

Google has spoken with the French National Competition Authority (Autorit de la concurrence) on an ongoing antitrust proceeding that the California colossus allegedly abused its market position in the online advertising industry to damage its competitors. Is approaching reconciliation. According to the first report published in The Wall Street Journal, Google is obliged to pay fines and make operational changes as part of the settlement. This enhances AdX capabilities for third-party ad servers and removes other competitive barriers, but does not admit or deny fraud.

Within the proceedings, Google has been accused of favoring AdX bids within auctions run by DoubleClick for Publishers advertising servers. The settlement is binding only in France, but the agreement could pave the way for other proceedings against Google, especially similar settlements in the United States, United Kingdom and the EU. ..

Zeta Global Targets US $ 273 Million ($ 192 Million) IPO

Zeta Global, a data-driven omni-channel marketing platform, has set pricing for future IPOs. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the ticker ZETA. A total of 22.72 million shares will be listed at an estimated price of $ 10 to $ 12 (7.05-8.46) per share.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) corporate filing, Zetas generated US $ 101.5 million (71.5 million) in revenue in the three months to March 31, 2021, up 24.9% year-on-year. .. During the same period, it deepened by 38.4% to US $ 53.2 million ($ 37.5 million). If the IPO goes on schedule, the number of ad tech listings will continue to increase recently, through both IPOs and SPAC-led reverse takeovers. andironSource.

The Zeta Global IPO Prospectus states: This sector benefits from accelerated consumer adoption and advanced innovation throughout the technology ecosystem. The proliferation of the Internet, the growing use of mobile devices, and the modernization of legacy systems have driven digital transformation initiatives within the enterprise, creating new channels for targeting, connecting, and engaging consumers. To better leverage these digital channels and respond to changing consumer preferences, companies are increasingly adopting marketing automation tools to manage customer acquisition and retention programs. Marketers are easy to use and comprehensive, providing the right communication to the right audience through the right channels to maximize the use of digital transformation initiatives and minimize friction in internal operations. Third-party marketing technology platforms are in increasing demand at the right time.

Skillz acquires Aarki

Mobile gaming and esports platform Skillz has announced a formal agreement to purchase Demand Side Platform (DSP) Aarki in cash and equity capital for approximately US $ 150 million ($ 106 million). The merger will bring Skillzs’ comprehensive first-party data holdings and Aarkis’ alleged monthly user base to 465 million, according to a statement announcing the merger.

Last year, Skillz became the first mobile esports platform to be unveiled through a SPAC-led reverse takeover, combined with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corporation and received an additional investment of US $ 250 million (US $ 177 million), for a total of 3.5 billion. US dollar (2.5 billion).

Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz, commented that Aarkis’ proven machine learning, combined with Skillz’s robust first-party data, creates an unparalleled value proposition for game developers. The integrated ecosystem unleashes new connectivity points between consumers, developers and brands, combining the right impressions and the right users at the right time to deliver a great user experience.

