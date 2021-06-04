$ 38 Million New Innovation Hub Opens in Houston’s East End – Houston Public Media





East End Maker Hub opened on June 3, 2021.

A new East End innovation hub opened Thursday with the goal of making the Houston area a national manufacturing center.

The 300,000-square-foot East End Maker Hub will act as an incubator for high-tech manufacturing, medical and manufacturing companies, officials said.

The developers of this facility aim to set up 1,000 new businesses over the next five years. This could bring thousands of new advanced manufacturing jobs to the East End, which was once booming with a variety of industrialized jobs.

The $ 38 million facility was mostly paid by a federal fund distributed through the City of Houston. It was developed in partnership with technology incubators TXRX Labs and Urban Partnerships Community Development Corp.

In an official announcement Thursday morning, TXRX Labs President Ron Von Kurnatowski said the facility will not only bring innovation to the region, but will also place a great deal of emphasis on fairness.

“We can succeed as entrepreneurs, innovators and developers, but we can also tackle and solve modern social and economic challenges,” he said.

The facility is a hub of state-of-the-art technology and innovation emerging throughout the region, most notably Aeon in Houston’s Midtown, which will open later this year.

Developed by Rice Management Company, Aeon will be the center of the city’s new innovation district and home to several start-ups and thousands of tech workers.

The developers of East End Makers Hub said 25 companies had already leased, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the facility would create 400 jobs for residents of the East End.

“[Hub]provides an opportunity to regain the history of innovation and manufacturing, ensuring that the process of innovation is fair,” Turner said. residents. ”

Of the $ 38 million raised to build the facility, nearly $ 37 million comes from federal loans, grants and tax credits, said Senator Sylvia Garcia of D. Huston.

Garcia added that the facility could receive more than $ 500,000 in additional federal funding in response to a request for community project funding submitted to the US House of Representatives Expenditure Commission.

She said the hub will provide important services to the region: access to jobs in emerging industries.

“It’s important to make sure you’re ready for the next economy. It’s not just about today’s work, it’s about tomorrow’s work for our children and grandchildren.”

