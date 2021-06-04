The latest June 2021 security update arrives on the Galaxy S10 series





While some other OEM smartphones are still waiting for the May 2021 security patch, Samsung has already deployed the June security patch for the Galaxy S10 series.

Apparently, according to SamMobile, the first device to receive the June 2021 security patch was the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The June 2021 security update rollout began in the last week of May for devices.

Then the June update was pushed to other devices such as Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A71. Finally, the update hits the Galaxy S10 series.

In particular, the latest security patches will be applied to the entire lineup of the Galaxy S10 series, including the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 +. This update was first discovered in the Polish region.

New software is detected in version G97xFXXSBFUE6. You don’t have access to the official change log, but this update is expected to be a fairly regular security update. This further enhances the privacy and security of your device.

In addition, Samsung’s official security update page has not yet been updated with information such as all vulnerabilities fixed in the latest update.

Galaxy S10 series released on Android 9 Pie in February 2019

Recall that the Galaxy S10 series was launched in 2019. It comes with Android 9 Pie along with the first version of OneUI. Samsung has introduced One UI to replace TouchWiz UI.

At the beginning of 2020, the device received the first major firmware update in the form of Android 10. Later this year, the phone probably received the last firmware update as Android 11 One UI 3.0. Samsung then pushed yet another update, this time changing the device to One UI 3.1.

The update is currently available in Poland and will be expanded to more regions in the coming days. If you live in Poland, update notifications will pop up on your Galaxy S10 series devices.

However, if your Polish Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10 + device has not yet received the update, you can also trigger it manually.

To check for updates manually[設定]»»[ソフトウェア更新]Go to[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click. If OTA is available in your area, the updater will detect new updates. In addition, you will be prompted to download and install it on your Galaxy S10 series device.

