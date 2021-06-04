Introducing 30 Black Founders Selected by Google for the New $ 2 Million (1.5 Million) Black Founders Fund





—

By courtesy of Google Europe

Yesterday, Google for Startups announced that 30 tech companies are receiving grants from the $ 2 million Black Founders Fund for black-led technology startups across Europe.

Less than 0.25% of venture capital (VC) funding has been sent to black-led startups in the UK, and only 38 black founders have received venture capital funding in the last decade. A founder whose access to capital is disproportionately locked out.

The fund received nearly 800 applications from Europe (of which nearly 600 are from the UK), and 30 technology startups in six countries selected as recipients of the fund have health care, games, food, education and medical care. We are trying to transform various industries such as. Fitness.

The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund offers each company a non-lean cash award of up to $ 100,000. This means that, unlike most investments, the founder does not relinquish ownership of the company. The funds will be distributed by OneTech, a London-based organization that supports undervalued founders.

Each selected startup will receive up to $ 220,000 in Google Ad Grants and Cloud Credits. It also includes an acceleration program that includes leadership training, workshops, mentoring, and access to the community of other founders using the Ask me something support network.

To qualify, all startups must have at least one founder who claims to be black, and the startup must already have a product on the market.

The 30 startups covered by the fund are as follows.

Rachael Corson & Joycelyn Mate, Africanicix (UK): Safe and effective products for afro and curly hair Christian Facey & Wilfrid Obeng, AudioMob (UK): Providing non-intrusive audio advertising in games Supporting Mandanji Nyikosa, Augmize (UK): Claims, Risk and Policy Management Nicholas Kelly, Axela Innovations (UK): Data-enhanced Healthcare Deborah Choi, Bosque (Germany): Direct Consumer Plant Business Tomide Adesanmi, Circuit Mind (UK): Electronics Design AI Marie Ass & Karim Edson Bakoum, Clustdoc (France): Smart Customer Onboarding Software Tai Alegbe, Contingent (UK): AI Platform for Predicting, Monitoring and Managing Supplier Risks Nnamdi Emelifeonwu, Define (UK): Contract Legal Technologies for Optimizing Drafting and Reviewing UK): SaaS platforms that automate manual data entry and simplify workflows Bruno Mendes Da Silva, Heex Technologies (France): SDK Kenny for embedded architectures, APIs, and web platforms Alegbe, HomeHero (UK): Operating Systems Home Sait Cham, Hatch Logistics (UK): E-Commerce Brand Fulfillment and Operating Systems Keano Chang, iknowa (UK): Connecting Real Estate Owners and Merchants Cynthia Wandia, Quala (Germany) ): Digitizing Global Financial Cooperatives Michael Musandu, Lalaland (Netherlands): Using AI to Create Fashion E-Commerce Brand Artificial Humans Nancy de Fays, Line (Belgium): Hybrid Cloud SaaS Elizabeth Nyeko for Creative Professionals , Modu larity Grid (UK): Resilience AI Platform for Energy Systems Charles Sekwalor & Oyin Solebo, Movemeback (UK): Connecting Hidden Opportunities and Talents in Africa Erika Brodnock, Kami (Optimum Health) (UK): For Parents Virtual Assistance Systems Tolulope Ogunsina, Playbrush (Austria): Oral Care Digitization Ben Camara, Remote Coach (UK) Personal Training Digitization Richard Robinson, Robin AI (UK): Editing Legal Contracts Using AI Automation Ismail Jeilani, Scoodle (UK): Platform for Educational Influencers Ivan Beckley, Suvera (UK): Virtual Support Services Chantelle Bell, Syrona Health (UK): Digital Health Company Jack-Hermann Ntoko & Jean-Cedric Bekale, TradeIn (France): Joint Trade Risk Management Platform Clifford Ondara, Vanilla Steel (Germany): Digital Auction Surplus Steel Platform Anthea Marie Stephenson, Wild Radish (UK): Providing Home Cooking Services for Consumers Stephanie Nenta Mbianda, Xtramile ( France): Offering one-click job ads

Rachael Palmer, Head of VC and Startup Partnerships at Google’s EMEA, said: All award winners are leaders in their respective fields and represent the exciting and diverse future of European technology.

Receiving nearly 800 high quality applications proves that the technology is free of pipeline issues. There are many innovative black-led businesses that can make significant profits by improving access to early-stage financing. For these startups to succeed, we need to look at a broader commitment to change from the entire startup ecosystem.

Marta Krupinska, Head of Google for Startups UK, said: Supporting undervalued founders has been at the heart of the community and Google for Startups support programs since 2016, but it’s so important that we can now contribute to funding and programming. .. I really hope that other ecosystems will pay attention to and imitate these great founders.

This article is part of a series featuring undervalued people who make a difference. You can find me on Twitter to submit feature ideas and stay up to date on new [email protected] TommyPF91

