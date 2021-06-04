Student-led projects document Stanford University’s technology ecosystem over the last decade





Student researchers undertook themselves to analyze Stanford’s winding, technology and Silicon Valley’s influential history.

The Stanford Tech History Project, which began last August and completed in April this year, seeks to analyze the technological changes that have occurred in Stanford and Silicon Valley since 2010. ..

The project was completed by 13 team leaders and more than 50 students and conducted and analyzed more than 50 datasets and 80 interviews. Former Daily Editor-in-Chief Julia Ingram 21 and Daily Opinion Writer Nikmalda 21 MS 21 act as project directors to convene student leaders to coordinate the project and produce a 370-page final report after nine months of work. did.

Malda maintains Stanford University’s position as a top hub for innovation and engineering with project data, analysis and recommendations, increasing the diversity and inclusiveness of Stanford University’s technology, with ethics and the public interest in mind. I hope it helps to create more technology in the world.

The project highlights the university’s improvements by highlighting current shortcomings. Isabel Gallegos 22, President of the Latinx Engineers Association, co-leaded the Diversity Team with former daily staff Ruth Ann Armstrong 21. Department for the last 10 years.

She has made progress in inclusiveness in these faculties, but it was surprising that a minority of students had a graduate degree with a minority of students. [computer science] With CS [electrical engineering] Lack of representatives at the EE and faculty level. Gallegos believes this reflects the systematic problems faced by low-income and minority students in American education.

According to Malda, the project has prompted change through recommendations to Stanford University, some of which have already been considered.

The project publishes to the Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at Stanford University a list of donors who have not been run for more than a year after a specified deadline, despite multiple requests from the Tech History Project team. I recommended that. Just hours after the release of the Tech History Project, HAI published a list of donors.

HAI argued that the project recommendations affected their disclosure, and their list of donors was published before we knew of the release of the report and followed their funding policy. Said.

For these initiatives and more, the Tech History Project has collaborated with students, professionals and organizations from various sectors at Stanford University. Gallegos is grateful to have the opportunity to work on this project and to work with so many diverse individuals from so many different organizations on campus.

The project was primarily student-led, with Professor Mehran Sahami 92 MS 93 Ph.D. in 1999, Associate Professor of Computer Science Michael Bernstein 06 and Professor Ruth Starkman of the Program of Writing and Reticles. I acted as a guide. Bernstein acknowledges that the student has completed the project. He said his impact was negligible when compared to the people who organized and led this effort.

Bernstein said it was fascinating to see the history of technology in the 2010s recreated through the lenses of the values ​​of the 2020s.

