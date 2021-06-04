OnePlus Nord CE 5G design reveals camera details: Click here for appearance





Another day, another OnePlus Nord CE 5G feature was revealed. OnePlus will soon launch a new Nord, confirming that people are excited enough by dropping the teaser. Following this, OnePlus revealed the details of the smartphone design and camera.Read again-OnePlus TV U1S features revealed, expecting seamless connectivity and more

This is in addition to the previous official tips that shed light on how the upcoming OnePlus phone works. The device looks like this:Read also-The full spec of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was leaked for the first time

The appearance of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G revealed

According to the OnePlus website, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a vertically-positioned camera setup that consists of three rear snappers. I expected a design similar to the OnePlus 9, but it doesn’t. The phone looks similar to the original Nord released last year.Also read-OnePlus tags found under the trademark may be AirTag rivals

As previously revealed, this phone has curved edges and a smooth, streamlined chassis. However, it is different from its predecessor. It has been confirmed to have a thickness of 7.9 mm. It’s slimmer than the OnePlus Nord’s 8.2mm thickness. Also equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The company also revealed details of the Nord CE camera. The phone will feature the previously rumored 64-megapixel main camera. It also indicates the presence of a punchhole display (located in the upper left corner). The bezel is expected to shrink significantly.

I didn’t expect 64 million pixels

Details – https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/TdkdrTeueN

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 4, 2021

Other cameras aren’t mentioned, but there could be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Like today’s OnePlus mobile phones, the front camera is expected to be rated at 16 megapixels.

Other details have not been officially revealed, but recent leaks have suggested them as well. The phone will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with a 30W fast charge, will come with an AMOLED full HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and will have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is most likely to run Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a midranger, expected to cost less than Rs 25,000 and will compete with rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G, and the next iQOO Z3 5G.

The phone will be released on June 10th with OnePlus TV UIS. Stay tuned to find out more about the new OnePlus device.







