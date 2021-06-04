Facebook faces two alleged antitrust violations in Europe





London European Union and UK regulators said Friday they have begun separate antitrust investigations into Facebook and are expanding efforts to curb the world’s largest tech companies.

A study by the European Commission, 27-country block executives, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority is targeting key business strategies used by Facebook and other major tech companies. I will enter the other. Amazon has established itself as the largest online retailer and has become a leading player in video streaming. With the iPhone, Apple has become one of the largest mobile payments in the world with Apple Pay. Google has taken advantage of its search engine advantage in many areas.

Regulators said in 2016 they would begin a formal investigation into Facebook Marketplace, a service like eBay for users to buy and sell products. Facebook is investigating the mutual promotion of the Marketplace to more than 2 billion users on major social networks, which violates European Union competition law and makes it unfair to its competitors. Whether or not you have gained a great advantage.

Margrethe Vestager, vice president of competition policy for the European Union (EU), said on Friday that Facebook could collect large amounts of data on user activity and target specific customer groups.

We’ll take a closer look at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage, especially in the online classifieds sector, she said in a statement. data.

In today’s digital economy, she said, data should not be used in a way that distorts competition.

In the UK, antitrust regulators are already investigating the company’s advertising practices. On Friday, competition regulators said they were considering Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Dating, a service introduced in Europe last year. UK regulators said the investigations are independent of each other but will work with the European Commission.

Facebook defended business practices in a Friday statement. Marketplace and Dating offer people more choice, and both products operate in a highly competitive environment with many large incumbents. , Said a Facebook representative. We will continue to work fully together to prove that the investigation has no merit.

The announcement is the beginning of a formal investigation and can take several years to complete.

Preliminary investigations are already underway and the European Commission has sent questions to Facebook rivals. Last year, Facebook sued the European Commission, urging regulators to submit documents and data, saying the material requested was extensive and contained sensitive information about employees. Facebook Said that it provided more than 1 million documents related to the Marketplace survey.

The survey adds to the regulatory challenges Facebook faces around the world. In December, the Federal Trade Commission illegally acquired a small rival to eradicate competition. He accused Facebook of violating the Antimonopoly Act. Australian regulators have filed similar proceedings. German antitrust regulators have also filed a complaint against Facebook over data collection. The proceeding is currently pending.

Since leaving the European Union, the UK has stepped up ways for large tech companies to take advantage of their size to enter new sectors and their own efforts to regulate the problems posed by regulation. Last year, competition officials released a report calling for more scrutiny of Facebook and Google’s advantage, especially in online advertising. The UK is considering creating a new regulatory body whose mission is to oversee the largest tech companies. The UK launched an antitrust investigation into Google and the Apples App Store this year.

European Union regulators are probably the most active tech industry watchdog in the world. In November, regulators tentatively charged Amazon with misusing Amazon’s size and access to data for damaging small retailers. In May, the anti-competitive App Store Apple has also been charged with the policy.

In addition to antitrust investigations, Vesterger is leading efforts in the European Union to pass new legislation to regulate the technology industry as well as industries such as banking and transportation. The proposed legislation will make it easier for regulators to intervene in the digital economy, which is a potential limitation on how companies can leverage their scale to enter new markets. Facebook and other businesses may also face new legal requirements for moderating the posting of user-created content on the platform.

Eshe Nelson contributed a report from London.

