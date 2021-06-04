What Marketers Should Know About Google Marketing Livestream





Google Marketing Livestream 2021 featured lead generation, audience insights, search image ads, customer data privacy, and marketing innovation in YouTube and digital video in-app content.

Overall, many of these changes are in line with Google’s move to improve the on-page experience, said Salman Aslam, Head of Marketing at Much Needed. I’m most interested in how Google Analytics and report updates are deployed. Extended modeling, as they say, should act as a kind of alternative to cookies. Marketers can take advantage of more behavioral and customer journey insights. It is important to fill that gap.

Google’s continuous data privacy push

Google continued to focus on third-party cookies at the Google Marketing Live Stream event on May 27th. Google’s alternative is an open source privacy sandbox that seeks to eliminate cookie tracking. It is based on the principle of anonymized group targeting rather than individuals. Google calls these groups Federated Learning of Cohorts, or FLoC, and while it’s not possible to determine who the brand is specifically targeting, it still curates relevant ads based on each FLoC’s interests. You can. Currently, it has been rolled out for several months in the Chrome Developer Origins Trial.

Now is the time for our industry to rethink our practices and take bold steps to regain the trust of our people. That’s the main reason we announced earlier this year that we wouldn’t build alternative identifiers after third-party cookies were phased out, said Jerry Dischler, vice president and general manager of advertising, at Google Marketing Live Stream. I wrote in a blog post inside.

Dischler advertised that Google will work with the web community to build solutions like the privacy sandbox, an open source initiative. Not everyone is a fan of privacy sandboxes. But Google said it will develop new technologies designed to support key advertising use cases such as interest-based advertising and measurement, with a focus on privacy technologies such as anonymization, aggregation and on-device processing. Yes.

Google is also advancing its products to help us use machine learning to gain insights into consumer behavior and purchasing decisions. Dischler says that all Google Ads attribution models, including data-driven attribution powered by Google’s machine learning, will soon include displays, YouTube, and in-app conversions. He writes that these changes will help us properly assess the impact of all Google Ads campaigns.

Data change, SEO game

According to Bryan Philips, Head of Marketing at In Motion Marketing, the marketing strategy needs to be changed to customer-provided data campaigns as the switch to privacy-focused advertising and the disappearance of third-party cookies are imminent. This means migrating your website to collect emails via your login system and opt-in email list.

This also means that we don’t use cookies like the end intent pop-up to show the prompt to the customer, Phillips added. Email campaigns are difficult to segment without cookie data.

According to Philips, companies need to focus more on SEO. You need to build video content, social media pages, and websites accordingly. Make sure you’ve properly researched the keywords for the tiles and descriptions in your videos and posts, Phillips said. Try localized keywords and long tail keywords to improve your SERP ranking in niche markets.

New attribute tag

Just SEO founder and CEO Ted Liu states that one of the biggest achievements from Google Marketing Live Stream is the new attribute tag. As seen earlier this year, Google has introduced attribute tags into black-owned businesses, Liu said. The new attribute tag should also include a tag that identifies the business as female-led. This is important for marketers. This is a feature that allows you to reach people who share the same beliefs.

In addition, in addition to search and shopping, touchpoints from display and YouTube ads will soon be incorporated into all attribution models, including data-driven attribution. Google will also integrate in-app conversions from these touchpoints.

Maximum performance rollout

Google has also introduced Performance Max. This is a new goal-based campaign type that allows performance advertisers to access all Google inventory from one campaign. It’s designed to complement keyword-based search campaigns, allowing marketers to find more customers who can convert on all of Google’s channels, including YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail, and Maps. can do.

Marketers are now in beta to generate leads and grow online sales without using the Google Merchant Center product feed (entertainment, technology, fitness, and other industries). ). Google officials suggest that retailers and marketers with physical stores will need to continue to use smartshopping and local campaigns for the upcoming holiday season.

Liu said this feature will be available to more users as Google extends beta testing. This is important for marketers because this feature allows marketers to set goals and the algorithms handle them. This allows you to focus on your individual goals at once and clearly tell Google what they are. It’s not a guess, it’s just Google Magic.

According to Coara’s Head of Marketing, Dimitris Tsapis, the Performance Max campaign leverages Google’s machine learning to leverage all of Google’s placements, including YouTube, display networks, search networks, Google Discover, Gmail, and Google Maps. Automatically place ads in.

These will be a highly automated type of campaign, Tsapis said. Specify your conversion goal details, enter creative assets for your ad along with other options, and Google will automate your bids and add variations and optimizations. As with all highly automated options in Google Ads, once this type of campaign is available for your account, you have enough data to feed Google’s machine learning and run small tests. It is advisable to confirm that.

SERP image extensions

Google has announced an image extension as a move for marketers to make search ads more visual and engaging. These are currently available worldwide. Image display options allow advertisers to upload visuals that complement existing text ads.

What good advertisers and marketers need to know about this? According to Uplead founder William Cannon, you can now add high-quality images to your search ads to make your campaign stand out. It was.

Enhanced custom audience

Marketers can create custom audiences for display, find, Gmail, and video campaigns by adding specific keywords, URLs, and apps related to your product or service. Google Ads reviews these additional items to ensure they comply with our advertising policies and displays ads to users with these interests and purchase intentions on pages, apps, and videos.

what’s new? Previously, marketers could create custom intents or custom affinity categories. According to Google officials, the new custom audience will interpret all these signals behind the scenes and tailor them for reach, consideration, or performance based on campaign goals and keywords. Custom intents and If you’ve previously selected your target audience with custom affinity, you don’t need to do anything. These audiences are automatically migrated to your custom audience.

The new custom audience rollout and consent mode tracking capabilities were two of the key points I got, said Michael Knight, co-founder and marketing director of Incorporation Insight. A custom audience is a mixture of custom intents and custom affinities. This means marketers can now create marketing campaigns on all Google platforms based on customer interests, buying intent, and search history. Custom audiences increase flexibility and convenience. The right audience is automatically selected based on your input and your campaign goals.

Knight also points out that consent mode tracking is currently in beta, which allows marketers to change the way Google tags react with client / user consent. Track conversions without compromising your privacy or consent.

Enhanced conversion

According to Google officials, enhanced conversions provide a more accurate and privacy-protected view of performance, even with fewer cookies available. According to Google sources, enhanced conversion complements existing conversion tags by sending hashed first-party conversion data from your website in a privacy-protected manner. This feature uses a secure one-way hash algorithm called SHA256 for first-party customer data such as email addresses before sending it to Google. Hash data is matched against the Google account you’re signed in to associate with advertising events such as campaign conversion clicks and views.

Enhanced conversions are designed to improve the accuracy of your campaign’s conversion data, Tsapis said. This allows you to securely send your data to Google Ads when someone achieves a conversion on your website. “

Tsapis gave an example of someone filling out a lead form from which a marketer sends a hashed email address to Google. The details are then matched against the Google account you signed in to, and your conversions are associated with click views and other events associated with your ad. You can use Google Tag Manager or Global Site Tags to set up advanced conversions.

Customer Match and Responsive Search Ads

Customer Match allows marketers to use online and offline data to reach and re-engage customers across search, shopping tabs, Gmail, YouTube, and displays. Customer Match uses the information shared by customers to target their ads and similar customers.

Customer Match is a new, more widely available attribution report, with more touchpoints for different types of campaigns, Tsapis said. An ad customizer will be available for responsive search ads, and a new version of the insights page will be available in the coming months. There are also new tools to help you import offline conversions into Google Ads. This is called the Offline Conversion Import Helper.

Google Analytics Changes

Google has announced some upcoming changes to Google Analytics 4 or GA4. For reports, GA4 allows administrators to fully customize the reporting experience within the interface.

In addition to the new report customization capabilities, the graphs and cards included in the report, you’ll see options to change the metrics and dimensions included in the report, Tsapis said. You will see the updated menu and options for customizing the menu and the reports it contains. It was also announced that GA4 will allow you to customize your home report.

Apart from reporting and interface changes, Google has also announced a new advertising workspace for GA4. This adds new reports and attribution options. Tsapis added that this announcement is a great pleasure, as many have heard that GA4 wants more attribution options.

Another exciting news, according to Tsapis, is that Google will extend modeling to behavioral reports. This means that Google Analytics can fill even more gaps when data isn’t available to some users.

What’s new in Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager updates include a new consent initialization trigger that allows marketers to control when tags are delivered based on user consent, and new tag settings that allow you to manage consent.

Overall, these new privacy features will connect Google Tag Manager to the Consent Management Platform so that specific tags will only be delivered when they are needed, Tsapis said. With the user’s consent, you can choose when the tag will be delivered. “

If the marketer needs to opt in before this tag is delivered, you can use the additional consent option required to ensure that the tag is delivered after someone accepts the use of the cookie. There is also a new consent summary page that provides top-level details on consent settings.

