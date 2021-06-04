Black Tech Street Announces Community Partners Raises Tulsa’s New Symbol





Starting with Tulsa, Black Tech Street aims to create a national movement for Black tech excellence.

Since Billingsley announced the vision for Black Tech Street, the program has integrated support from the community to achieve this vision. This initiative has already promised support from MetCares, the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, the Black Wall Street Times, the Terrence Crutcher Foundation, TYPROS, and the Urban Coders Guild.

“With the help of these partners, Black Tech Street is a way for blacks around the world to increase their wealth and have a positive impact on the world by facilitating the global move to take charge of Black Wall Street for the 21st century. We will adopt technology as a vehicle, “says Billingsley. “Our mission is to unleash the shackles of blacks’ innovative and creative abilities and build new systems that allow widespread access and participation in the creation of wealth.”

Starting with Tulsa, Black Tech Street aims to create a national movement for Black tech excellence. The founding program in Tarsa stands out as an opportunity for black tech entrepreneurs around the world, as a model for communities where black entrepreneurs want to create a tightly coupled and collaborative ecosystem to support and innovate with each other. It works.

“Black Tech Street marks the beginning of a national move to fundamentally build a more comprehensive technology sector that creates more innovative and creative technology without the blind spots of the current technology sector.” The vision and the spirit of the program to be built from within the community exemplifies the kind of success we have nurtured over the years, which is for everyone, especially for historically marginalized communities. It builds an entire economy that is justified. “

Billingsley and SecondMuse are in talks with other partners and are in talks with large institutional donors who support this vision and have a commitment from them. These announcements will be made in the coming weeks and months.

Participation of Black Talsan artists, a symbol of future success

Black Tech Street is committed to submitting a design of a new symbol that represents the vibrancy and prosperity of Tulsa’s black business and cultural community as part of its initial efforts to promote the next 100 years of black innovation. Call on the artists of.

Black Tech Street’s goal is to turn Talsa’s existing symbol, the “Golden Driller,” into an “art and innovation woman,” expressed as a black woman, with an image that heralds Talsa’s new era of technological innovation and artistic creativity. Is to replace.

“Now that the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood Massacre has passed, our city needs new images and symbols to come together to show that the next 100 years are the exact opposite of the last 100 years,” Billingsley said. “The next 100 years will be portrayed by women of color who represent the brilliance and creativity needed to push Tulsa to a new level of prosperity,” he said.

For more information on Blacktech Street and the recruitment of artists, officially announced on June 19, please visit www.blacktechstreet.com.

About Black Tech Street

Black Tech Street says it will promote a $ 1 billion investment in the Black Talsa economy over a decade by promoting an entrepreneurship program that creates a close working community of black entrepreneurs and professionals. I am aiming. Black Tech Street helps you build a support network that fosters your community. This is important for all entrepreneurs, especially relocated entrepreneurs and professionals looking to bring Tulsa home.

About the second muse

SecondMuse is an impact and innovation company that builds a resilient economy by supporting entrepreneurs and their surrounding ecosystem. They do this by designing, developing and implementing a combination of innovation programming and investment capital. From Singapore to San Francisco, SecondMuse’s program defines an inspiring vision, builds a lasting business and connects people around the world. Over the past decade, we have designed and implemented programs on seven continents with more than 600 organizations such as NASA, World Bank and Nike. For more information on how SecondMuse is shaping the world positively, please visit www.secondmuse.com.

Media contact information:

Zack Gillio [email protected](843) 212-6651

Taylor McLaughlin [email protected](203) 644-4809

Source SecondMuse

