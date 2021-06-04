Cybercrime: Furniture Village admits that system failure is a cyberattack, 7 days after database malfunction





(Photo: Getty Images)

Cyber ​​attacks have been found to be the main cause of system failures in furniture villages. The company revealed the truth seven days after the database malfunction.

Furniture Village is the UK’s largest independent furniture retailer with 54 stores nationwide. The furniture giant has been “cyber-attacked”, but details have not yet been announced.

Cybercrime —— 7-day database malfunction

According to The Register, Furniture Village eventually confirmed that the database was under cyberattack by an unknown individual or group. The attack began in late May 2021 when the company discovered that some of the retailers’ internal systems went down and suddenly became dysfunctional.

Furniture Village’s main website is still up and running, but not on the backend.

The system began to have problems when the company announced on May 29 that it had some “technical problems.” This includes being unable to answer calls from retailers and customers.

Read also: UK NCSC stops 700,595 scams in 2020, 15 times more than a pandemic

According to reports, Furniture Village said on Wednesday, June 2, that the company still “has technical problems.” [its] “In-house system”, the whole team is already working on the problem and trying to solve it as soon as possible.

The offline database includes telephone systems, delivery systems, and even payment mechanisms.

Until Friday, June 4, Furniture Village is still under the heat of attack. Seven days have passed since the “database malfunction”, which is troublesome for a huge company.

In an interview with The Register, Furniture Village revealed that despite a seven-day attack, no customer data was leaked.

They announced that a team of experts is continuously recovering all system-related features affected by the attack.

Furniture Village posted a tweet containing a link to the statement.

Click here to read the full statement: https://t.co/cBvd34TSLy pic.twitter.com/yPBMTDYpRz

— Furniture Village (@OfficialFV) June 3, 2021

A UK-based furniture giant recently issued a statement through its website, stating that a cybersecurity attack struck the company. However, by implementing the security protocol immediately, we were able to successfully block the scope of the attack.

Despite being disappointed with the current event, dubbed “Unwelcome Distraction,” they added that the current main focus is to support customers using a manual process.

To conclude, Furniture Village said its system will be available in the shortest possible time.

What is the motive for cybercrime?

At this point, neither the company nor others are ignorant of the attacker’s true intentions.

However, according to The Register, some industry experts have theorized that the ransomware flinger is the cause.

The National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom states that criminals are abusing cyberwebs to commit serious and systematic crimes. The agency also said that ransomware attacks are increasing at an alarming rate, both in frequency and impact.

Furniture Village prefers to remain silent at this time by refusing to publish further details.

Related article: Ransomware “double-encrypts” data despite payments–How to enable the built-in malware blocker in Windows 10:

This article is owned by Tech Times

By Fran Sanders

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not duplicate without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos